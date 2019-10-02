“What?” Momma yelled through the speaker of my cellphone. “You never learned how to pronounce that word?”
“To be fair, I doubt the word came up much in speech therapy,” I jokingly responded.
“Alright, come on, Stephanie, repeat after me,” she said. “The-saurus.” I watched through the screen of my cellphone as her lips formed the syllables.
“The-tha-saurus,” I stuttered, tears of laughter streaming down my face. “The-tha-tha-saurus,” I repeated with even worse pronunciation. Then finally the correct combination of syllables slipped through my lips. “The-saurus!” I finally screamed.
“See! You can do it!” Momma’s voice echoed through my phone as she celebrated my defeat with me. “You just needed your Momma’s help! Do you need me to call your boss and explain?” she asked jokingly.
You see, this word came to be a thorn in my side in an evaluation I had recently. I had practiced the word for over a week, but when it came time, my mind went blank and I had to butcher my way through it in front of my students and administrator. Oh, how embarrassing, but at least we all shared a good laugh over it.
Given my background of speech problems, I practice all my lessons ahead of time because I never know which words will trip me up. I’ve gotten so good over the years at modifying my speech that most have no clue that the simple act of talking out loud is quite the struggle for me. Every now and then, you may hear me stumbling over a word, using the wrong word, or mumbling some concoction of words that you’re forced to nod your head and move on, but you’ve probably never thought twice about it.
It took the better half of my childhood and a second go at the first grade, but eventually I grew into my voice with the help of speech therapy and a lot of late nights spent beside Momma reading stories from thick literature books. It still creeps up every now and again. Just ask my husband what happens to my speech after an extremely exhausting day. By bedtime, I’m usually mumbling all sorts of misspeaks. At this point in our life together, my husband thankfully speaks “Stephanie,” so I’m able to relax a little on the speech front at home.
Talking is hard for me. It isn’t that I don’t have anything to say. If you know me, then you know that isn’t true. It is that I don’t always know which words to grab from my brain, and I don’t always know the proper pronunciation.
I started my first speech therapy class when I was in the first grade. If my memory serves me right, we were coloring pictures of a Monarch butterfly when a young, blonde woman showed up to take me from class. We walked down a long hallway to her classroom, which was filled with colorful books and comfy beanbag chairs. I was humiliated as I left my classroom with my classmates’ eyes glued to me as if they were chanting, “You’re broken” with my every step out the door.
While I was pursuing my degree in English, I came across the study of language in the form of my first linguistics class. About two weeks into my first linguistics class, I was hooked. Over the remainder of my time in college, I took every linguistics class I could get my hands on. I wanted to know everything about my language. Most of all, I wanted to know why mine was broken.
For the most part, I have overcome my speech problems. However, no matter the amount of time I spent in speech therapy as a child and no matter the amount of linguistics study I have crammed into my life, I still have to work every day to overcome this challenge.
I don’t let this challenge define me.
In 2010, I graduated one of the top in my high school class. In 2013, I had my first essay published in a literary magazine. In 2014, I graduated college top of my class with a degree in English. In 2017, I wrote my first article for the newspaper. In 2018, I took a job as an English Language Arts teacher, which I still hold today. I’m not sure if my speech therapist all those years ago could have predicted all that for the little girl in pigtails that followed her down the hall that day — the little girl who struggled to pronounce her S’s — but my momma did. Momma refused to let those speech problems control where my life would go. Even when I begged, she never stopped — and still hasn’t stopped — pushing me.
“You can do this,” Momma would whisper in my ear as I butchered my way through words in our read aloud dates. “You will beat this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.