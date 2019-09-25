When it occurred to me that I wanted a career outside of motherhood, I was sitting at my kitchen counter sipping my third cup of coffee before noon.
My daughter had just turn one, and her one-year photos sat on the screen of the laptop resting in front of me. The photos were perfect. I had been rocking the stay-at-home-mom gig since my son was born a little over two years prior. By this point in my life, I had several little hobbies to fill in the space between washing bottles and folding tiny socks. Every morning, I would go for a jog with my double stroller, and when I wasn’t scrapbooking, I was taking photos for my scrapbooks with the expensive camera my husband gifted to me after the birth of my son. Back when I was “that” mother, you didn’t see me without a camera. It was stamped all over my Facebook profile-- the perfect mom. I took the perfect photos, made the healthiest, cutest of snacks, and spent afternoons finger painting or playing trains in the living room floor. Perfect, right?
I didn’t feel perfect though. There was this huge void in my heart. Every day I would stare at the college degree hanging on the wall in my dining room, and if I was having a particularly terrible day, then I would reminisce about all the work I put into that. I was going to be a writer just like all the successful writers I had studied under.
Somewhere along the journey, I lost sight of the dream I carried for so long. It was that day there at the counter that I decided it was time to turn a new page in my life. Could I even write anymore? Did I even know what I wanted to do with that skill if I could still do it? These were the thoughts rushing through my mind as I sipped on my coffee. In order to be the best mom I could be, I needed to do this for myself—deep down, I knew that.
It took me a minute to figure out exactly which career I wanted, but you know that part already.
Fast forward to my daughter’s third birthday last week, and you’d find me rushing out of the school building at 3:45 p.m. with a tote bag full of papers to grade over the weekend and my daughter’s cake topper in my hand. Her party was in an hour and I still needed to pick up the birthday girl from daycare, deep clean my house, make the chip dip, and put final touches on the cake.
The cake I had insisted creating myself.
For a month leading up to my daughter’s birthday, I researched the cake making process. I had created a new dream for myself-- I would create from scratch the best birthday cake this world has ever seen and I would become “that” mom that baked perfect cakes for their kid’s birthday. I followed every step, and up until the night before my daughter’s birthday, everything was going as planned. When it was time to assemble and decorate the cake...
The rosettes didn’t turn out like YouTube said they would.
The pudding filling turned out lumpy.
The food coloring didn’t create the right shades of pink.
The cake wasn’t as firm and level as it needed to be.
The shape was all wrong.
Finally, I threw the icing bag on the counter and said, “I quit! It’s ruined!”
I had a tantrum right there in my kitchen.
Immediately, my husband came to the rescue, seeing that this cake I had obsessed over for weeks was much more than just a cake.
“Here, we can fix this,” he said, smoothing the icing around the cake layers.
It wasn’t about the cake. Really, this cake was all my mom guilt stuffed into some flour and powdered sugar because when I choose two years prior to flip our whole life upside down, I had no clue how upside down that life would be.
I didn’t realize there would be days when I didn’t have the energy to drag the paints out or play trains in the living room floor.
I didn’t realize there would be days when my husband and I would both be too tied up to make it to daycare pick-up on time.
I didn’t realize how many weekends would be spent doing work instead of trips to the park.
I didn’t realize how rushed our mornings would be as four people get ready to leave the house each day.
I didn’t realize how much of their life I would miss both because I’m physically not there and because I’m mentally not there.
I didn’t realize there would be birthdays I’d drop them off at daycare like any other day because I have to go to work.
I didn’t realize how hard it would be to squeeze in the time to bake the perfect birthday cake for my daughter’s birthday.
As I stood crying at the counter the other night, it wasn’t about the cake. It was about all the nights I promise myself I will be a better mom tomorrow. Somehow the cake had become this representation of the perfect mom I used to be— or thought I was— and my determination to prove to myself that I can truly have it all.
It didn’t turn out like the picture, but Jessilynn didn’t care. She loved it anyways.
I’m not a perfect mom, but I’m beginning to realize that my children don’t need a perfect mom.
