A couple of weeks ago, I made a promise to my daughter.
I would not be late picking her up for dance class because in case you don’t have an over dramatic three-year-old, that would be that end of her dance career.
“Don’t be late, Mommy,” she reminded me as she walked to the garage.
“Don’t be late!” I reminded myself all day long. I had a field trip with my middle schoolers this day, which made for a wild day. Once I got back to the school, I still needed to doodle up some sub plans for the following day because the next day I was to attend a conference, and there was a stack of ungraded papers eyeing me from the back corner of my desk. It was 2:30, but I had plenty of time, right?
Next thing I knew it was 3:45, and I still had a few million things to do before I left the building.
Just 15 more minutes.
Okay, 10 more minutes.
Five more…
Next thing I know, it is 4:15, and I had 15 minutes to pick Jessilynn up and get her to dance class. You can probably imagine the not-so-appropriate words I was throwing around the car on my way to the daycare.
The gravel crackled under the wheels of my SUV as I whipped into the parking lot of York Academy.
“I’m late, I’m late, I’m late,” I was yelling in my head as I flung my body out of the car.
But there she was, standing in the doorway dressed in her dance clothes and ready to go. Miss Amanda, her teacher, had gotten her ready for me. In a just a couple of minutes, we were in the car and headed to dance class.
We made it with five minutes to spare because my village had my back. We would not have made it without Miss Amanda thinking of us.
I couldn’t do it without the help of my daycare, or as I better like to refer to them, “My Village.”
Libby has had my back since day one. Do you know what it was like to be a stay-at-home mom for years then hand off my babies all of a sudden to people I had only just met? Because Libby knew. She babied this momma through every step. Even when I thought I couldn’t possibly handle the separation anxiety anymore, she held my hand, and believe it or not, I survived it. I learned how to let go and trust another person with my tiny humans. It wasn’t easy, but Libby handled me with such compassion. She put in a lot of overtime texting me emotional support (and still does!).
I couldn’t imagine my life without the ladies at my daycare. They are like that best friend that held my hair back when I had too much to drink back in college on occasion. Only now I’m a mother of two juggling a fulltime career with my day-to-day sanity. Every single day, I’m a hot mess, and these ladies somehow make it doable. They wrap a pretty little bow around my mess and help me lift the load of motherhood.
They get my daughter ready for dance when I’m running late because I got distracted making lesson plans for next week.
They distract my kids when I’m running later than usual because I got caught up talking with a parent in the parking lot.
They teach my kids how to use scissors because I’m not near brave enough to try that at home.
They make the paint and play-dough messes because I’m too tired to make them after a long day of teaching the difference between an independent and dependent clause.
They teach them their ABCs, so I can gush over them at dinner when they randomly break out into the ABC song.
They help me potty train them when a three-day weekend didn’t prove quite long enough.
They send home adorable crafts for me to hang all over my desk.
They send me videos and pictures all day long because they know how much it kills me to not be there.
Beyond all, they love my kids. Do you know how vital it is to have a village of folks who love your kids as much as you do? The gals that keep my kiddos all day don’t just care for them, but they love them. My daughter doesn’t have to come home with really cool hair braids every day, but she does because she is surrounded by so much more than just care while I’m away at work.
Over the summer, my kids missed their daycare moms every day. They couldn’t wait to go back. Isn’t that beautiful? I’m so blessed to have the village that makes the gears of my life run smoothly.
To all the ladies that help me carry the load of motherhood all week: thank you from the bottom of my heart. There are no words to describe what you do for my family. It takes a big heart to help shape little minds, and an even bigger heart to manage this obnoxious momma. Love y’all so very much!
