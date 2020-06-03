A bird died in our inflatable pool earlier this week.
We woke up early Monday morning to hit the pool and get some rays, which if you have toddlers, then you know this is no easy task.
Bathing suits had been wrestled on the tiny humans.
Sunscreen had been applied a few hundred times.
Towels were thrown over the shoulder.
But as we approached the backyard pool, we saw it.
A dead bird floating in the water.
Folks, I grew up with a pool in my backyard, and I have never in my life seen a dead bird in one.
Cats, yes, unfortunately that happened from time to time, and an occasional frog, toad, or insect.
But a bird? No way.
How bizarre, right?
That is kind of how life is going right now. I think everyone in my little family is feeling like this is already day 546 of summer break and we are all entering a new level of bizarre.
We’re bored.
We’ve all become emotional eaters.
We’re getting way too much screen time.
And we’re all going a little crazy.
I do feel like there has been a silver lining to all of this pandemic stuff. Like many, I have been dabbling in new hobbies like gardening and exercise (on an actual piece of exercise equipment). I’ve also been giving some extra time to some older, abandoned hobbies I never seemed to have time for like scrapbooking, video games, cooking, and Netflix bingeing. That huge stack of “rainy day” books on my nightstand has also gotten a bit smaller, and my hair is as healthy as it has ever been having avoided the blow dryer and straightening iron for this long.
But beyond all, I feel like I have made this interesting rite of passage in parenting.
This rite of passage definitely came in phases. I started out stressed out about homeschooling and maintaining a routine, but at some point, I reached this phase of ice cream for breakfast and letting the kids run around like wild animals.
Some days we don’t even bother to change clothes because why bother anyways, and some days we snack all day and avoid actually having a real meal.
Veggie straws and Goldfish have become a family currency and if someone so much as looks at my stash of peanut butter Clif bars, they’re dead.
My house is a disaster, which probably reflects the state of our life right now.
Speaking of disasters, let me just tell you what happened the other night at bath time to give perspective on just how bizarre things have gotten.
Disclaimer: if poop makes you uncomfortable, then stop reading the column here.
Among the large pile of water toys that we keep by the bathtub, there is a net that the kids typically use to catch the little plastic fish that also live in the toy stack. Well, on this particular night, the net was used for something much different.
I was in the kitchen loading the dishwasher when I heard the most terrifying thing.
“Mommy, the poop won’t stay in the net!” yelled Jessilynn from the tub.
“The what?” I yelled back, clearly thinking I misheard.
“The poop, Mommy, the poop!” she yelled.
Sure enough the stinker had pooped in the toy fish net, and when I rounded the corner into the bathroom there she stood holding the net in her hand.
And sure enough, it wasn’t really staying in the net if you catch my drift.
I’m really not sure what she was thinking, honestly, but after I had cleaned the mess up, she leaned over and giggled, so I suspect it was somewhat premeditated.
Folks, I think we have went too far on the wild animal spectrum. Things are getting a little too bizarre around here…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.