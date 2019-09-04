Have you noticed?
Fall is peeking around the corner. I was in the grocery store the other day and spotted the first fall candy displays. Oh boy, it is that time of the year again! Unfortunately, this year, I am beginning my favorite food season already not fitting into any of my pants. A summer spent in the South eating loads of butter and sugar did me no favors when it comes to my jean drawer. No worries though because leggings and oversized flannel shirt season is almost here. There is plenty of “space” for chocolate, casseroles, and pie when the fashion trend is “oversized.”
In spirit of the fall season and given that it has been awhile since I rambled about my favorite things, I present my fall favorites…
Clearly, oversized everything hits the top of the list for obvious reasons. Really, one can’t have the Halloween candy binges and Thanksgiving overeating without the oversized attire that comes attached to fall. The beauty of all this oversizedness is how well it pairs with a soft pair of cotton leggings and fashionable boots. And you know the best part of soft, cotton leggings? They are accommodating to the eating habits that fall brings out in me. I also love how I can get away with a heavy sweater in fall. There is nothing like a soft, heavy knit sweater, a nice hot cup of tea, and a Saturday spent in the living room recliner.
Fall has a way of bringing with it the most wonderful caramel filled things. Caramel is one of my favorite things all year long, which was evident for my poor orthodontist back in my braces days. I was in his office getting my braces fixed biweekly because nothing breaks braces quite like caramel. My mom did everything to keep me away from the stuff, but I always managed to find it. Something about fall grows the volume of caramel in the world. Grocery store aisles are always stuffed with caramel filled chocolates, caramel apples, a variety of caramel dipping sauces, etc. Oh, how I love the smooth sweetness of a good caramel.
On the subject of food, I’m not sure I would consider myself one of these pumpkin spice nuts, but I do love a good pumpkin concoction. Dairy Queen had a pumpkin pie blizzard last year that had me addicted. I’ve decided that I am more of a pumpkin pie nut than a pumpkin spice nut. I’ll almost always pick a white chocolate mocha at a coffee shop, but offer me a slice of pumpkin pie or a pumpkin muffin and I’ll be game no matter the time of day.
Oh, and the casseroles… I sure do love me a good casserole. If it has potatoes, cheese, and has been cooking in a Crockpot all day, then I’ll be there with a fork. There is something unhuman about casseroles and chili in the summer, so if you see me running towards the smell of a good slow-cooked chili or roast, please know that it’s because I’ve waited a long time for this. Maybe it has to be chilly to enjoy chili?
Last but certainly not least, Reese’s peanut butter pumpkins are a regular fall favorite. My desk drawer will be stocked full of these babies all the way into peanut Christmas tree season.
And this my friends is just a few of my favorite fall things.
