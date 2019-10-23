I’m so envious of my toddlers’ imaginative minds.
Last week, we were eating breakfast around the kitchen counter when my son out of nowhere said, “Did you know my friend at daycare lives in a house made of sticks?”
“Is that right, buddy?” I responded, smiling.
“Yeah. And there is a wolf there too,” he added eagerly.
“Really!?” Jessilynn chimed in.
“And the wolf sometimes blows their house down, so then they have to rebuild it, but sometimes it is too cold to rebuild it because it is snowing, but the wolf doesn’t get cold because it has fur.” Landon went on and on without stopping for a single breath. “And the wolf has big green and blue eyes.”
“Is your friend at daycare a pig?” I asked, laughing.
“No, Mommy!” Landon died laughing. His sister followed his lead with loud chuckles between bites of her cereal.
They laughed and laughed and laughed over his story. There was clearly a toddler inside joke that I was not getting.
Sometimes we will be sitting quietly in the living room watching TV when my son will up and announce “I think a volcano is erupting somewhere.” Jessilynn will always inevitably announce, “I think so too!” They’ll then spend the rest of the evening pretending the carpet in the house is hot lava.
I love this phase of their lives. Every day I get to be a part of their mind, and I can’t get enough of it. Having a three-year-old and a four-year-old is rough, don’t get me wrong, but when Jessilynn isn’t jailbreaking her and her brother from behind a baby gate or picking the lock on the pantry of snacks, I find myself soaking up every minute of this phase. Their minds are so full.
Isn’t the imagination a beautiful thing?
When it is raining outside, my kids don’t see it as a rainy day, but instead they imagine the clouds are crying. When the wind blows, they imagine up tornado monsters and use sticks to fight off the blows. When they throw a football, they imagine they’re throwing it the length of a full football field with a stadium of fans cheering. When they climb all over the couch, they aren’t climbing couch cushions, they’re climbing mountains filled with wildlife in search of a waterfall that’s hiding a treasure.
Several weeks ago, my son woke up seriously distraught.
“How will Santa get into the house, Mommy?” he asked over breakfast.
“What do you mean, baby?” I asked.
“We don’t have a chimney, so how will Santa get inside with the presents?”
“Oh honey, he just parks his sleigh right in the driveway and walks right on inside.” I responded.
“Won’t the door be locked?” he asked.
“No, honey, we always leave the door unlocked for him on Christmas Eve.”
“Do the reindeer poop in the driveway?” he asked, giggling.
“Sometimes,” I said.
“Who cleans all that poop up?” he asked.
“Well, Daddy normally takes care of that.”
“Oh okay.” Landon was pleased with my response.
When his dad came out of the bathroom, Landon looked up at him and said with all seriousness, “Thank you, Daddy, for cleaning up all that reindeer poop.”
“No problem, buddy,” his dad said, stealing a glance in my direction.
Both kids laughed and laughed all the way to daycare just thinking about all that reindeer poop in the driveway on Christmas morning.
I’m soaking up these moments of storytelling and laughter because I know it won’t last forever. Their imaginations won’t stay this full forever.
But wouldn’t it be beautiful if it could?
