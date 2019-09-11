I’ve been in a funk lately, and absolutely nothing seems to be getting me pulled out of my funk.
It would seem that my summer in the mountains has left me longing for home more than I have in the whole five years that we have been in the Midwest. Up until now, our life here was new and challenging, which overshadowed the homesickness dwelling in my heart. I’m not sure if our life has reached a level of calm that is letting that homesickness take over or if rebuilding all those close bonds with my family this summer has created a stronger pull, but nonetheless I am finding myself sulking with every passing weekend.
York has been wonderful to us. In May 2014, my husband decided to take a job fresh out of college in Nebraska, which resulted in our wedding getting bumped up, a move halfway across the country, and buying a house over the internet. By the last week of July, we had replanted ourselves in this cool little town. It was hard at first, but over time we got the hang of it, and since then, we have made friends for a lifetime and so many have chosen to love us like family. We made York our home.
But, folks, I’m hurting this fall.
Every weekend my children have asked to go to their grandparents’ house, and my daughter wants her cousins at her Peppa Pig birthday party more than any present I can buy her.
My niece, Brihannah, recently got into the top dance company at her dance studio, and the thought of not being able to be there as she squeezes those toes into her pointe shoes is absolutely killing me. She is just like me, and not being there to show her the tricks of wrapping her feet to avoid blisters devours me. I always imagined I’d always be in the front row for that sweet little girl — the brown-eyed beauty that taught me how to be a momma.
Halloween is coming up, and my children won’t stop expressing how badly they want to trick-or-treat with their cousins. Landon is dying to have matching skunk costumes with his cousin Robby.
On a more shallow note, I’ve also had to buy all my own wine since I got back. Do you know how much money I saved by stealing all of my mom’s wine? I’d kill to spend a long evening after work stretched out in a lounge chair on my mom’s deck shooting the rants with my sister and brother sipping mom’s expensive wine like we did this summer. Introducing my brother to a stemless wine glass — aka “a man’s wine glass” — is a memory I will hold onto forever.
I have no regrets from the past five years spent building our life here in Nebraska. My goodness, York has done us well. But the pain of 1,100 miles away from my folks is getting to be too much. The reminders often come in small packages. The other day, my son was building with his Legos in the playroom.
“What are you making there, buddy?” I asked, kneeling down beside him.
“A coon trap,” he responded, not bothering to look up from his work.
Instantly, I flashed back to the evening he spent with his PawPaw and Uncle Daniel making a “coon trap” to catch the raccoon that had put a hole in their kiddy pool. Oh, the excitement when the marshmallow bait actually caught the little guy. To this day, if you ask Landon what raccoons eat, he’ll tell you, “marshmallows!”
They’re missing so much.
I’m missing so much.
My parents are missing the long tales about preschool and handmade invitations to the Peppa party of the century. I’m missing laughter with my siblings and watching my nieces and nephews grow into themselves and becoming role models for my own children. I’m missing bake sales, football games, softball tournaments, and dance recitals. We’re missing Christmases and Thanksgivings together. We’re missing family themed Halloween costumes and caramel apples at fall festivals. There is so much my kids have left to learn from our family in the mountains, but we’re just so far away.
Last weekend, Jessilynn was packing up her Cozy Coupe as I was cooking breakfast.
“Where ya going, bug?” I asked.
“To MawMaw and PawPaw’s house to go swimming,” she announced, squeezing herself into the little tiny pink car.
I stood flipping the bacon I was cooking that morning with tears. My kids don’t understand 1,100 miles. They don’t understand why they can’t see their family, and honestly, it’s killing me.
I love our little life here in York, but my goodness, I am suffering from a serious case of the homesick right now. Those mountains are calling my name, and I’m having trouble focusing on anything else as of late.
There is a metal sign my sister got me for my birthday hanging in my living room. It says, “Home — a place your feet may leave, but your heart will always be.” How true is that?
