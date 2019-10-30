We were given a well-organized list of snacks and their corresponding brand at the beginning of the school year, but of course, I lost it.
Better yet, Jessilynn likely stole it off the fridge when we weren’t looking and covered it with her doodles. That is the usual fate of most paper items in my house. Medical bills, Kohl’s coupons, Landon’s homework, potentially a birth certificate or two, etc. all end up suffering the fate of Jessilynn’s artistic talent before finding its new home in one of her purses.
Class snacks can’t be just anything anymore. Do you know how hard it is to buy snacks without the golden list of school approved brands? I stood in the snack aisle reading labels for a good 45 minutes before finally landing on some peanut-free, anti-antibiotic, low sodium, cage-free, grass-fed pretzels shaped like pumpkins.
Don’t misunderstand my bad humor here, I totally get it. Kids have dietary restrictions these days that didn’t exist back when my momma stayed up past midnight in the kitchen making pumpkin themed cupcakes with our old hand-mixer for the class Halloween party the next day. Given my commitment to finding the perfect, safest snack for my kids’ peers, I totally respect those new restrictions, but my goodness it is no easy task buying for a class party anymore.
Parenting is ridiculously hard.
My husband and I realized the other day that our daughter has an addiction to changing out the toilet paper roll. She loves it so much that she has been changing the roll out when it gets to half full for some time now. Upon further investigation, we found several half full rolls in the bathroom trash. We don’t often sort through the trash, so we have no clue how long she has been doing this, but I have been noticing that we have been buying a lot more toilet paper from the store the past couple months. When we asked her why she had been doing that, she told us that she enjoys a fresh roll.
See what I mean? Parenting is hard.
...and expensive.
Landon came home with a runny nose once, which made me utter the words, “oh no, you must be catching a bug!” From that moment forward, my son has been convinced he has a bug living inside him. When he coughs, he tells us that the bug is coughing, which is why he coughs. Who would have known he would read into it so much. Sometimes he just randomly whispers, “I think the bug is mad.”
The word “hamster” has been labeled a naughty word in my household. I have a bad tendency of uttering a few not-so-child-friendly words from time to time, so I started saying “oh hamster” instead. Well, now when the kids hear “hamster” they yell, “that’s a naughty word!” That sure did backfire on me.
Sometimes when they won’t stop fighting, I pretend to call their grandmother and have her agree to return all their Christmas gifts. In my worst moments, I yank out my laptop and start typing an email to Santa. That one almost always settles whatever argument they are heated over in the moment.
Folks, I’m messing my kids up so bad. I’m so beautifully bad at this parenting gig, but my goodness I wouldn’t have it any other way.
A couple nights ago, my daughter grabbed the dog up by the collar, gracefully pet his nose, and whispered, “Loki, I’m gonna exchange you for a kitty cat.”
Before the fear that she may or may not be a psychopath set in, my husband and I laughed and laughed and laughed.
Folks, parenting is hilariously hard, and I have no clue what I’m doing, but that’s okay, right?
