My husband and I started dating in 2010.
We are creeping up upon an entire decade being part of each other’s life.
“Give me a second,” I yelled as I closed the bathroom door. “I just need to put on my super-firming-tone-evening-anti-aging-anti-age-spot-SPF face cream on!”
He waited in the kitchen until I was done before going in for his nightly hour in the bathroom spent playing video games and reading sports articles.
When he popped out, he yelled, astonished, “You look so much younger now!”
I gave him a slap on the arm and moved on to watching my nightly Food Network program.
This is our routine. This is who we are now.
A couple hours later, I was sneaking downstairs for a bedtime snack and found myself in a conversation with my husband about how nothing beats the snack of a large bowl of cereal. The whole thing ended with me pouting back upstairs because I ate the last of the Frosted Flakes for lunch earlier that day.
Yup, this is who we are nowadays.
Almost a decade into this thing, and I can mix a packet of MiraLax into my glass of milk in front of the man with zero discomfort. This is the stuff marriage dreams are made of, right?
We have been through thick and thin (quite literally, if you catch my drift).
There was a time I couldn’t fathom the thought of the man seeing me without mascara, but here I am, all these years later, and he is lucky if he sees the dress I wore to work before it quickly gets exchanged the moment I get home from work for the pair of sweatpants and t-shirt I’ve been wearing for the past four nights as pajamas.
We spend the majority of our time together fighting about the thermostat and my unnatural ability to fill a trash can “immediately after he has just taken out the trash.” Or sometimes I may even pick a fight over his incorrect way of loading the dishwasher, and don’t even get him started on his rants about when and how the dryer lent should be handled on laundry day. It isn’t that I don’t clean the lent out, I just don’t feel the need to do it between every single load like my obsessive, crazy husband.
We went from nervously discussing when and where we would dine together in the dating phase of our relationship to resenting each other over which one gets more sleep and whose turn it is to change our daughter’s pants after her thousandth potty accident for the week. When did our life come to this? I’m not sure I remember. One day we were getting married and buying a house together, the next day we were juggling a couple of tiny humans, and then the next thing I knew our marriage had evolved to this hilarious narrative of our day-to-day life happenings.
Needless to say, sharing our life together has been quite the evolution.
I love it though. Joining my life with my significant other has been a hilariously beautiful thing.
The thing I am most grateful for about my marriage is the laughter. If my husband and I have learned anything about the crazy, hectic life we share together, it is that laughter is the only way to survive it without killing each other. Because when a toddler pees all over the floor two minutes before we all need to be out the door for work, the only thing we can do is laugh.
We have reached a point in our life together where we are embracing the craziness, and I love that about us so very much.
