Recently, I have noticed some things floating around in the social media world that are — not a shocker — mom-shaming.
I find it interesting that no matter what scenario a mom is in — birthing a child, feeding a child, homeschooling during pandemic — there are always those people who have to criticize.
I’ve been seeing these social media posts demanding that moms stop joking about the parenting burden right now. This little cohort is demanding that the parenting humor stop. No more COVID-19 parenting jokes. What? Absolutely not. I refuse.
Want to know why? Because my humor towards all of this is exactly what is keeping everything glued together right now.
Joking about the weight of parenthood is quite literally my jam. In fact, a lot of people tell me they enjoy it. With that being said, I don’t tuck my kids in at night by reading them my latest column about how they’re driving me crazy. Actually, I tuck them in by reading them 20,000 books about kittens in mittens and the tallest skyscraper in the world.
I joke about my kids being a pain in my butt a lot, but trust me, guys, I don’t treat them that way. Let me provide a few snapshots out of my life lately to give you a complete picture.
On Thursday nights, my daughter has dance class in our living room via Zoom. Not only does this usually entail a whole ensemble of last minute tight and tutu entanglements because we have successfully forgotten every Thursday until about five minutes beforehand, but we also have to participate too. Last Thursday, dance class consisted of my daughter in the center and my husband and I beside her, off-screen of course. Jessilynn does not seem to know the moves to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, but my husband and I do! Chris has a mean first position.
A couple of weeks ago, I ordered five baby caterpillars after Landon’s preschool teacher discussed that they typically would do that during class in these final weeks. We are now tracking the growth of these little fuzzy dudes and anxiously awaiting their chrysalis stage. Honestly, best thirty dollars I’ve ever spent. I wanted to get baby tadpoles last week in the spirit of frog week, but my husband drew the line at one little critter occupying the corner of the office desk.
My mudroom is covered in sand from top to bottom because last week I decided that a day at the beach would be fun for the kids. We dug a hole in the sandbox and filled it with a few gallons of water. What could possibly go wrong, right? It got a bit more messy than I had anticipated.
The shelf in my dining room is covered in the plants the kids and I planted a few weeks ago. We have everything from celery growing to a half-cut potato floating in water to a whole cup of grass chilling in the sun. We pretty much planted anything and everything we thought might give us a sprout. Gardening with toddlers is not nearly as clean and smooth as one might think by the way, but I did it because they need that from me right now.
When my daughter misses her daycare friends, we sit together and look through photos on the daycare’s Facebook group, and when my son wakes up wanting to make cookies for his daycare teacher, I start pulling the ingredients from the pantry.
When my daughter spent six weeks begging for a kitty cat, we got her one, and now I’m co-sleeping with a black kitten named Binx who hogs the blankets.
When my son begs to do a science experiment, we end up with a kitchen covered in baking soda and clothes turned red with food coloring.
Our water bill has increased quite a bit because Jessilynn likes to give all of her Barbies a bath every morning in the kitchen sink. I allow it because this is hard for them. They’re bored and they miss their friends and teachers. I allow a lot of things because I realize how hard this is for them.
My mornings are spent working on my son’s pencil grip and teaching my daughter how to hold scissors.
My afternoons are spent taking walks hunting for squirrels and discussing the trap we are going to build soon to catch one.
My evenings are usually spent jumping on the trampoline with my tiny humans, playing with our latest yard toy I’ve bought in a late night Amazon binge, or sculpting masterpieces with Kinetic sand.
My nights are spent reading books and teaching sight words.
Somewhere in gaps in between, I squeeze in some work for school. You can frequently catch me leaning against the kitchen counter with my iPad grading papers as I wait for dinner for come out of the oven or sitting on the side of the bathtub answering a student email on my phone while my kids experiment with Crayola bath bombs.
But here is the thing… I love it. I wouldn’t trade any of this for anything.
But here is the other thing… parenting is hard… so I’m going to joke about it.
I’m always going to make jokes about selling my daughter on the yard sale site and giving my son to my best friend who is a science teacher with endless experiments for him. I’m always going to make jokes about how incredibly terrible the current quarantine situation is because it is.
I love all this time spent with them, don’t get me wrong, but this is hard. When I’m being a mommy, I feel bad because I’m not being a teacher, and when I’m being a teacher, I feel bad because I’m not being a mommy. Like a lot of parents everywhere right now, I’m in an everyday tug-of-war between maintaining my career and juggling wrestles children who are not currently allowed to leave the house.
Can I ask a favor?
Let me have my jokes. I need them.
As you can see, the joking isn’t influencing my love and commitment to my children.
