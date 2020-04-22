Going grocery shopping with Momma on a school day after a morning doctor’s appointment.
Will she buy me a candy bar in the checkout line? Of course she will.
Opening a new bottle of shampoo—bonus points if the conditioner is new too.
Eating a Reese’s cup from the top shelf of the pantry just before midnight accompanied by a large glass of milk.
Watching the premiere of a show that concluded with the worst cliff hanger imaginable.
Stirring a fresh pitcher of lemonade—the sound of fresh lemon slices smacking the sides.
Hearing a roar of thunder on a hot summer evening.
Indulging in take-out on payday.
Smelling a baby’s head fresh from the bath.
Cutting the first slice of a fresh cherry pie—the filling still warm.
Digging in a bag of potting soil in the damp afternoons of April.
Pulling the lid off a hot bowl of Runza’s broccoli cheese soup on a January afternoon.
Snipping a ripe beef steak tomato from its green vine.
Sawing into a perfectly cooked medium rare steak.
Diving into a tall ocean wave—the taste of salt on your lips.
Squeezing moist sand between my toes.
Tucking into a freshly made, freshly washed bed.
Wrapping myself in the warmth of my down comforter on a rainy morning in October.
Listening to a song I haven’t heard since the 90s and remembering every word of the chorus like I’m a kid in the backseat of Momma’s white Escort.
Biting into a cheeseburger from West Virginia’s famous Jim’s Drive-In on a July afternoon after a day spent in the Greenbrier river.
Kneading homemade bread dough.
Pressing a cookie cutter into soft sugar cookie dough, only Grandma’s recipe will do.
Watching cream whipping in the mixer.
Flipping a fried egg without breaking the yolk.
Embracing the breeze of a May evening right before a storm rolls over the tree tops.
Placing my foot into the wooden stirrup of a Western horse saddle—the smell of real leather and horses in my nose.
Jumping high on a trampoline with the breeze between my toes.
Emerging under a pool of ice-cold water on a scorching hot summer afternoon.
Sipping Momma’s sweet tea after a walk in the mountains.
Tasting the cream cheese icing of a hot cinnamon roll in November.
Pouring milk over a bowl of cereal first thing in the morning—or late at night before bed.
Tugging with a trout on the end of a fishing line.
Ridding a garden of the weeds that invade its flowers.
Pumping my legs, making a swing go higher and higher.
Wrapping my arms tight around Momma after another year of being away.
Holding tight to a toddler sleep on my chest.
Seeing an airplane flying above in a clear blue sky.
