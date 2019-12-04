My Christmas spirit this year is boiling over.
I spent 30 minutes in the store looking at Christmas ornaments the other day. I can’t remember the last time Christmas influenced me like this. My suspicion is on my kids. They are at this amazing age where they are completely wrapped up in the magic of Christmas.
Landon is so curious about everything. He is learning about the origins of Christmas in preschool right now. He and his sister sat in the backseat and discussed Jesus’s birthday the other day as we drove home. Isn’t that beautiful?
I even allowed my family to decorate before Thanksgiving, which is a huge deal for me.
The kids are so engaged with every detail this year. Every decoration has been inspected by their curious minds and they’ve been careful to behave with Santa’s watchful eye on them.
I have never declared Christmas to be my favorite time of the year. Typically, I get so overwhelmed and wrapped up into the shopping part of this holiday that I normally find myself exhausted and worn out by the time the tree goes back in storage, but this year something is different. I am finding myself truly soaking in the moments. With every holiday song on repeat inside my head, I’m spread the Christmas spirit everywhere these days.
I haven’t thrown out a list of my favorite things lately. With it being December and all, I figured I would throw out a holiday edition of my favorite things.
The Christmas feelings always have included drinking my Coke this time of the year. I haven’t seen them out this year, but my favorite holiday versions of Coke are those ornament shaped bottles. I’m probably getting significantly less Coke for the price, but there is something special about drinking Coke in December out of a round ornament shaped bottle. I think my obsession with Coke at Christmas is primarily derived from, of course, the Coca Cola Bear. When I was a little girl, my mom used to collect the holiday edition bears.
Milk chocolate peppermint bark is another one of my holiday favorites. Ghirardelli Chocolate makes the best peppermint bark this time of year. However, I am biased because I have a passion for Ghirardelli Chocolate in general all year round. Speaking of chocolate, Dove chocolate continues to be on my list of favorites. The company comes out with some form of milk chocolate caramel filled chocolates for every holiday. I just restocked my desk drawer with some Dove milk chocolate caramels this morning. Don’t worry, I should have those taken care of before I restart my diet again in January.
My favorite Christmas decorations are Christmas tree ornaments. I’m obsessed with getting these every year. My family tree is one of those trees that has absolutely no rhyme or reason. Each year there are always new ones, and the more random it is, the more I love it. Our Christmas tree has everything from owls to skunks to squirrels to pickles. The kids have inherited my love for ornaments too. Recently, I found some dinosaur and unicorn ornaments at the store, and oh my goodness, my kids were so excited. Our little family tree is a lot of things, but boring is definitely not one of them.
You’re going to sense a theme here, but I am also addicted hot chocolate. This addiction follows me throughout the whole year, but this chilly time of the year usually brings it out the most. I especially enjoy all the different flavors that come out here at Christmas. The other night I had a cup of S’mores hot chocolate, and it was delicious! Of course, keeping to tradition, white chocolate hot chocolate is my absolute favorite hot beverage this time of year. I equally love all those white chocolate coffee drinks that make their appearance this time of the year.
This list honestly doesn’t begin to cover my obsession with Christmas this year. I didn’t even mention fuzzy socks, Sherpa blankets, holiday coffee mugs, plush pajama pants, or oversized sweaters.
Regardless, I am going to sign off with my absolute favorite part of this season, which is my kids. Their love for this holiday is so much more than presents, and I’m obsessed with that magic they feel. For them, and for me this year especially, there is a magic that comes along with this month, and I’m finding that when you take a moment to feel it, it’s overwhelmingly beautiful.
