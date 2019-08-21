Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHERN CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 900 AM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 205 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HENDERSON, GILTNER, TRUMBULL, STOCKHAM AND LUSHTON. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO TWO ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. &&