The 2020 Rona Isolation has me on social media more than usual.
Reading posts from all my friends and family has me stressed out about the lack of good grammar in the world. I’ve been seeing memes and posts go viral even though there is a glaring grammatical error stamped in the middle. What is the scary part? I’m not sure anyone even notices.
Good grammar seems to be dying off.
I eat, breath, drink grammar. There isn’t anything about the English language that I don’t appreciate.
Because I am your friendly neighborhood grammar teacher, I have decided to pass on some grammar tips. Mark my words, I will change the world one comma and apostrophe at a time.
“Cause” does not equal “because.” Stop doing that. You’re looking for “cuz” (not a word) or ‘cause. The apostrophe marks the absence of the “b” and the “e.” Be warned though, the one with the apostrophe usually is an author’s way to mark an accent, so if you’ve ever poked fun of my Appalachian twang, I would encourage you to use the full word “because.” You know, people might get the wrong idea.
“Quit” does not equal “quite.” Stop doing that. Example: Did you quit your job? I’m not quite to that point yet.
“Alot” is not a word. You’re looking for “a lot,” which is always going to be two words.
“There” is an adverb. Example: I left my book over there. Use this bad boy when you’re wanting to indicate time, position, or place.
“They’re” is a contraction for “they are.” Example: They’re going insane.
“Their” is a possessive pronoun. Example: Their toddlers are driving them crazy.
Similarly enough, “your” is also a possessive pronoun, which should not be confused with “you’re.” The contraction form of “you are” is “you’re.” Example: Your grammar teacher is angry that you’re using bad grammar.
While we are on the subject of contractions verses possessive pronouns, I might as well throw in “its” and “it’s.” The contraction for “it is” is “it’s.” On the other hand, “its” is a possessive pronoun. Example: The bear stays in its cave. It’s a black bear.
Apostrophes really get me heated. Did you know that apostrophes actually don’t make words plural? Christmas cards are the worst offenders. “Merry Christmas from the Anderson’s.” ABSOLUTELY NOT. There is nothing merry about a misplaced apostrophe. This greeting should read, “Merry Christmas from the Andersons.” Apostrophes make words show possession, but they don’t make them plural.
“Wear is it?” Ahhhh! Correction: “Where is it?” Homophones matter.
“She literally laughed her head off.” Correction: “She figuratively laughed her head off.” Word definitions matter.
“Kinda” is not a word. You’re looking for “kind of.” I understand that texting has turned us into a bunch of lazy grammarians, but no text shortcut has the authority to change English grammar. Speaking of which, my middle schoolers have been using “ya” in place of “yeah” in their emails to me. I have just about lost my mind. In my book, “ya” is not, and never will be, a replacement for “yeah.”
I am all for the use of the contraction for “you all.” I was born and raised in West Virginia for crying aloud, but I have a public service announcement. Spell it right! When used in a contraction, apostrophes take the place of the parts of the words that are missing. Therefore, in the contraction for “you all,” the apostrophe would come after the “y,” taking the place of the “o” and the “u.” It isn’t “ya’ll” or “yall;” it is “y’all.” If you’re going to use it, then at least spell it correctly.
Don’t start sentences with “me.” That little booger right there is an object pronoun, which means it will never start a sentence. “I” would be the subject pronoun you want use to begin your sentences. “Me and my friends had a great time!” Stop doing that, y’all. Correction: “My friends and I had a great time!”
Alright, folks, I will stop now. I could keep going, but none of us has time for that, especially if you are a new homeschooling parent like myself.
I want to end this column with one last grammar crumb.
I will always be team Oxford comma until the day I die. If you don’t know what an Oxford comma is, go look it up.
