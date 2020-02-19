As I sit typing up this column on my cellphone via a Google doc, I’m typing with one hand and rubbing my daughter’s back with the other hand.
She is half asleep, but the moment my rhythm becomes unhinged she jolts awake instantly. I still have several baskets of laundry to put away, but here I am about an hour and a half into this bedtime battle.
First, we fought over the cartoon character on her nighttime pull-up. She wanted Woody, but you see, she has wanted only Buzz for three weeks now, so I assumed, but you know what happens when you assume things.
Second, we fought over the pajamas I picked out. We went round and round yanking pajamas from her chest of drawers only to land on the original night gown I had picked out to begin with.
Third, we fought over the book she wanted to read. All the fights after the book drama are a blur of her screaming, me crying, and Landon begging for his own bedroom and a bigger house. Somewhere around an hour into this thing, she became content with my being here beside her rubbing her back. Every night is some ensemble of this with her. She is stubborn, strong willed, gorgeous and bossy-- a dangerous combination of attributes.
According to my parents -- professionals on the matter -- Jessilynn is a replica of myself. They still tell stories on all the things they found themselves doing for their baby of the family. I’m not sure tucking all 25 of my stuffed animals in at night was quite the same as these back rub sessions, but who am I to judge.
Jessilynn is something else. She has the appetite of a small herd of elephants. Last weekend, she ate pancakes, a hashbrown, a sausage burrito, and a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit from McDonald’s. Needless to say, taking Jessilynn out to eat demolishes the food budget. In fact, I’m not sure our food budget has been on point since Jessilynn started eating table foods. We are single-handedly keeping Little Debbie in business at this point. If she so much as hears the wrapper of one of her fruit pies it is eaten in a second.
She is a wild child too.
I went out with some friends from work the other night, and after texting my husband asking for another half hour, he called. When I answered, he was on the other line panicked because Landon was in the tub, the water was still running, and Jessilynn had locked herself in there in an attempt to force her brother to take a bath with her. My response? I ordered another drink because we have a whole lot more years of this sort of thing.
Really, Jessilynn has danced to her own groove since day one. Even as a tiny baby, she insisted on holding her own bottle and wouldn’t keep a sock on her foot no matter how cold her toes were. Anything that worked on her brother to solve all the infant hurdles like sleep regressions and new food introductions did not work on Jessilynn. She has always kept us on our toes and rethinking everything all those “What to Expect” books told us.
Honestly, she was even stubborn in the womb. My mom had to fly out here to Nebraska for the last couple months of my pregnancy because she kept trying to come early. A week before my scheduled c-section, she finally got her way.
She is so ornery and carries that rather terrifying type of intelligence that suggests she will either be an undefeated defense lawyer or a very successful criminal (halfway kidding). One thing is for sure, we don’t have boring days in the Peyatt house.
From swinging on the light fixtures over the kitchen island to climbing the shelves in the refrigerator, every second with our youngest is an adventure.
But we wouldn’t have it any other way.
I love how she loves cooking with me, and I love how she creates little things like “Ham Buckets,” which is just a Tupperware container with ham and cheese slices in it. Every morning she yells, “Give me my Ham Bucket!”
She comes up with the darndest things, and my life would he so boring without that.
Both of my children bring so much joy and excitement to my life in their own unique way. I’m not sure I ever realized how much so when I started this parenting journey.
I’m never prepared for a day with my daughter. In fact, I’m rarely prepared for a minute with my daughter. If I turn my back even for a second, then she is in to something. One night while my husband was out of town, I found myself wrangling two hyper toddlers. I was shampooing Landon’s hair. In all of three minutes, my daughter stripped down her clothes and was sitting on the kitchen table surrounded by empty candy wrappers and covered in chocolate. It could not have been more than a few minutes.
Folks, she is something else.
But as my mother always likes to remind me… she is her mother’s daughter.
