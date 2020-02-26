Landon became a scientist about middle of last week after conducting an experiment at school.
We are a week into this new hobby of his and we have dirtied up every Pyrex container I own, went through a box of food coloring, and destroyed three of my good dish towels. However, we have made several discoveries. For example, it actually is not very easy to wash food coloring off skin.
One morning before leaving for daycare, I allowed the kids to dunk their Hot Wheels into containers of water to see if they would sink or float.
“What is your hypothesis, Landon?” I asked, packing our lunches for the day.
“If it doesn’t sink, then it will float,” Landon responded confidently.
“Well, he isn’t wrong,” my husband said, laughing.
After we returned home for the evening, we continued our investigation. By bath time, we discovered that the cars that floated were all the foam Nerf cars. The Hot Wheels brand cars all sank. Landon carefully explained his findings to his father as I put together our dinner plates.
Instead of reading books before going to sleep, we researched new experiments for the weekend. I imagine my little boy’s dreams were full of mew hypotheses and theories. His love for science is something special. First thing the next morning, Landon asked me if I would ask the Easter Bunny to bring him a huge box of food coloring for his experiments. Of course, I made the call to our furry friend immediately. I’m sure a science themed Easter basket is in store for my little guy.
On Sunday, we made rain clouds by covering a cup of water with shaving cream and dripping drips of food coloring on top. In seconds, our clouds were raining. To take it a step further, my husband and I asked Landon to predict what would happen if we added some yellow drops.
With just one drop, Landon yelled out, “It is turning green, Mommy, it is turning green!”
His excitement filled the kitchen and was as contagious as a sneeze.
My husband and Landon even found time to breakout the Mindstorm Lego robot kit my husband acquired in college. When we packed that giant box up all those years ago to move here to Nebraska, it seem like forever before Chris would have a little engineer to share it with. Landon’s love for science, math, and engineering would suggest he is going to take after his father. Given Jessilynn’s love for books, I think things have balanced out in our little family.
Last night over dinner, Landon declared that he would like to make a volcano this weekend, so if you need me for something Saturday morning, I will probably be running around Walmart looking for the supplies to make lava. I’ll be heading over to Google after I finish this column to begin my list.
Albert Einstein once said, “The process of scientific discovery is, in effect, a continual flight from wonder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.