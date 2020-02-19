During this time of year, it seems like everyone has caught some sort of bug.
While colds and the flu have been spreading like wildfire at York High School, my class is suffering from a far worse epidemic. The disease is chronic, and until May 17, it will be incurable. Symptoms include a desire for freedom and independence, a “don’t care anymore” attitude, a sense of dread at the thought of being in high school for three more months, and a combination of high stress levels and insomnia caused by writing essays and filling out applications. Yes, I am speaking of senioritis, and I have been infected since the end of my junior year, but in my senioritic delirium, I have come to reflect on the many experiences I have had and memories I have made during my six years in York.
It is a well-known fact that senioritis can cause increased levels of nostalgia. I was 10 years old when we moved here, and I will never forget my first days of sixth grade, my first days of middle school band, and my first friends, several of whom have become my best friends over the years. It seems like only yesterday, I was starting my lawn mowing business, getting confirmed, entering high school, and since then, I have achieved many firsts at York: the first perfect score on the ACT, the first Microsoft Office Specialist state championship, and the first student ELL teacher at York Middle School. This year was also the first time that York had two National Merit Finalists; I was one of them. Now that I am getting closer to graduation, however, what comes more prominently into view is the number of lasts that I have been and soon will be experiencing.
The sudden realization of the finality of senior year, another symptom of senioritis, typically hits during one’s last time on the field or court. This reality struck me last week, when I sang the national anthem before a basketball game for what would be the last time in the Duke Dome. From the time I learned how in first grade, I always wanted to sing the anthem in front of a crowd. Now, 11 years and many performances later, I feel so very blessed to have had the opportunity to make my dream come true, if not a little sad that it has come to an end.
This weekend will mark both a first and a last for me as my teammates and I head to Omaha for the two-day State Academic Decathlon competition. Out of every activity I have participated in at York High School, Aca Deca is by far the most fun, the most challenging, and the most rewarding. Though I cannot say I will miss doing trig practice early every Monday and Friday morning or spending hours every week sifting through the 3-plus inches of study material to prepare for state, I will be very sad to say good-bye to the team. My teammates are some of my closest friends, and we have had a great time together, as well as a ton of good laughs. At the regional competition, every member of the team medaled in one or more of the six subject tests — Math, Literature, Music, Science, Art, and Economics — earning enough points to qualify for state. We are the first team from York in over 40 years to advance to the state level, and what better way is there to spend a weekend than speeches, interviews, and tests sandwiched between eating pizza and playing Uno? My only answer would be Winter Ball, which comes one week after state Aca Deca, and though it will be another last, I am sure that it will be the best.
As I push through these last few months of senioritis, I want to be sure to enjoy both the firsts and the lasts. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to break records, win championships, and make lasting friendships, as well as the shot my team has at a state Aca Deca title. While I can hardly wait for graduation, as one wise friend once told me, I have to take it one step at a time, spending time with my friends and making memories along the way.
