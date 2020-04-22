Quarantine has been interesting for all of us.
In this time of global uncertainty, many people have been hunting for activities to pass the time. Some may be building puzzles, others may be learning a new language, and I’m quite positive that many are binge-watching Tiger King. However, I’ve not found myself doing any of the endeavors above. Instead, I’ve spent my time doing schoolwork, listening to music, and rekindling my love for lost passions. Before the pandemic, it’d been a long time since I’d read a book for fun or went on a bike ride. Yet, the one hobby I’ve really revitalized my love for is video games.
Let me start from the beginning. I can recall adoring these virtual past times from a very young age. I was 7 or 8 when I received my first gaming console for Christmas. It was a Nintendo Wii that I instantly cherished. It didn’t take too much longer for me to start dedicating all my time to it. Whether I was trying to get a turkey on Wii Bowling or going for a new high score on Rock Band, it was an adrenaline rush for tiny Wyatt.
A few years later, I happened to receive my first PS4. This only further fueled the fire that was my love for gaming. My middle school years found me glued to this piece of machinery, playing titles such as Call Of Duty, Madden, and Mortal Kombat. It got to the point where I was spending every cent I had on new games, new controllers, and new expansion packs within my games, best known as DLC (Downloadable Content).
However, once I entered high school, I found myself spending less and less time playing video games. I’d still play the PS4 about once a week or so, but it wasn’t the same passion it had once been. It’s not that I’d fallen out of love with video games, but rather I’d developed an affection for other hobbies. With all the time I was spending at the football field, in the theatre, and in the FBLA classroom, there wasn’t a minute to spare for the Playstation.
While I wasn’t playing many video games, I was spending plenty of time keeping tabs on the eSports community. Competitive gaming was something I’d grown an admiration for during my middle school years. While I did love playing Battlefield and other such games, I wasn’t very good at them. Hence, it was fascinating to watch players who were insanely talented behind a screen. These guys were celebrities in my eyes. However, too many people have failed to even bat them an eye.
There seems to be this stigma in our society that gamers are nothing more than lazy 20 year olds who lounge around in their parent’s basement. But what people fail to realize is that these gamers are anything but lethargic. In the same way that a football player practices their routes or a baseball player works on their swing, these online athletes spend countless hours determining how they perfect their play. Through memorizing map layouts, studying opposing teams, and refining their hand-eye coordination in order to become the best of the best.
Now, as I stated previously, the skills I possess are quite inferior to anything they can accomplish. However, I still believe that these gamers, and thousands of other players around the globe, deserve a little more respect. Not all of us are inattentive, pitiful, and pathetic. In all actuality, most gamers are normal people who are looking for a virtual escape from reality.
I’m not about to say that social isolation has been a blessing by any means. The last four weeks have been extremely rough on millions of people. Yet, if there is a silver lining to all of this, it’s that I’ve truly fallen back in love with gaming. I’ve had a group of guys I’ve been playing with every night, and we’ve even been calling ourselves “The 402 Regiment.” Gotta represent Nebraska, right?
Although gaming had found itself on my agenda’s backburner in recent years, I never truly lost my passion for it. The virtual world was one that I merely was spending less time with. But with my schedule wiped for the immeditate future, what’s the harm in getting destroyed in Fortnite? Who knows, maybe this extra time will actually turn me into a decent gamer.
