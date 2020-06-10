Several years ago, after I won what was supposed to be a friendly, fun competition in Spanish class, someone asked me the question, “What are you, anyway?”
While the question was in reference to my ethnicity (as if my Czech heritage and 100% English-speaking background gave me some unfair advantage in Spanish class), I found that it was very similar to the question asked by the principal in the classic 80s movie The Breakfast Club: “Who do you think you are?” It has taken me four years to prepare the answer to this question, and today, I plan to share it on behalf of myself and the friends who have made my high school career both colorful and unforgettable.
When I first came to York High School, I fit the stereotype of “the new kid”. I hardly knew anyone, but, thanks to several very special people, that changed quickly. Through various adventures and shenanigans, I met some of my best friends, and though we were all lumped under the unceremonious category of “freshmen”—much like how the students in The Breakfast Club were stuck together in detention—we still had a fun first year, experiencing P.E. class’s infamous “towel wrestling”, various dance performances in English class, recitations of SpongeBob, and a classmate downing a record-setting 13 slices of pizza on our college visit.
As time went on, the stereotypes began piling up. Just as the students in the movie were labeled as athlete, princess, basket case, criminal, and brain, I was also given labels, just as I am sure many of my friends were. I was labeled as being “anti-sport” long before being given the chance to explain that a medical condition was the reason I never went out for sports. Maintaining academic integrity and avoiding illegal activities made me a “goody-goody”. Performing well in class earned me the nickname “try-hard”.
News of my earning a scholarship to UNL at age 14 only worsened the situation, but though I was certainly no longer welcome among certain groups — who either excluded or outright bullied me — I was blessed to have made friends who were not deterred by peer pressure, and who were willing to accept me for who I was. They made sure to include me in everything, whether it was going to a movie, sitting at a lunch table, or riding the bus to a show choir competition, and they were always there when I needed them most. In spending time with my friends, I quickly noticed that, despite coming from all walks of life, we had more commonalities than differences, just like the students in The Breakfast Club. Though I am sure that we would all agree that we are categorized under one stigma or another, we could also agree that those who choose friends solely based on hearsay and outer qualities are missing out on a load of fun.
The Breakfast Club ends with the reading of a letter written by the students in response to their principal’s question, and I plan to end this article in a similar fashion.
Dear High School:
You once asked me the question, “What are you, anyway?” Now, with the graduation ceremony coming up and college just around the corner, I know the answer. I am a Christian, an American, and part of a group of people setting out to change the world. My friends, the other members of this group, come from all different races, genders, and backgrounds. They have different talents, abilities, and interests. They will attend a variety of colleges, studying everything from astrophysics to physical therapy. Some will go to medical school, some will study abroad, and some will even serve in our military, and in the midst of all this diversity stands one central theme: humanity.
When our senior year was cut short by COVID-19, it was a real eye-opener. None of us is guaranteed tomorrow; life is too short to worry about what someone else might say. My friends knew this, and to everyone who was never afraid to be seen with me, I say thank you. Thank you for seeing past superficial stereotypes, for making memories that will last a lifetime, and for teaching me that in finding a true friend, what matters is not wealth, race, popularity, or background—it is how that person treats others.
To those who disagree with my friends’ values or mine, who view others through the lens of prejudice, The Breakfast Club says it best. “You see us as you want to see us, in the most convenient terms, in the simplest definitions.” As for the rest of us, we know that each one of us is a human, living in one nation under God, and together, more than capable of making a difference in the world.
Does that answer your question?
Sincerely Yours,
The CLASS of 2020
