As a senior, I have written more school essays, college application essays, and scholarship application essays than I ever thought could be written in the first few months of a school year.
There are so many questions to answer. What do I want to major in? What are my career plans? How can I contribute to my college community? One common prompt I have seen on many applications is, “Tell us about someone who has significantly impacted your life.” My response to this is simple, and while I can neither confirm nor deny that this article was written for his 90th birthday, saying that York attorney Gordon B. Fillman has had a profound impact on my life is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
I have learned many valuable skills from working in a law office: how to write interrogatories, how to conduct case law research, and how to rescue a stack of papers from the jaws of a sinister copy machine. More important, however, are the lessons I have learned by talking over coffee — Gordon’s coffee. Gordon is both my employer and one of my best friends, and he has played a key role in preparing me for the future. A former Navy JAG Corps attorney, Gordon has served his country and has a thorough understanding of the law, which he uses to serve others as an attorney here in York. Throughout my high school career and employment at Fillman Law Offices, Gordon has exemplified leadership, dedication, and kindness, always encouraging me to pay it forward.
For those who do not know Gordon, he started Fillman Law Offices 60 years ago, which he still owns and operates along with his son, former JAG attorney Steven B. Fillman. As a business owner, Gordon has taught me all about giving back to the community. He supports many school and community organizations in York as well as over 60 charitable organizations. He often speaks with me about these groups, inspiring me to do what I can to better the world, just as he has done through his business. When I began teaching newly-immigrated students in the English Language Learner program, Gordon was very proud and always eager to hear my stories. He is always reminding me of how many people I can help with my talents, whether I am volunteering in the community, working at Fillman Law, or being a leader at school.
Gordon’s age gives him a unique perspective on life in 2019, and we have learned a great deal from each other through our “coffee break conversations,” which usually consist of my going to pick up Gordon’s coffee followed by an exchange of news and stories and several good laughs. Anyone who works at Cornerstone Bank has probably seen me at least once collecting Gordon’s coffee and of course, a small cup of French Vanilla creamer. Over coffee, popcorn, and the occasional Christmas cookie, he has told me many fascinating stories about his adventures as a teenager during World War II, including one about traveling to Washington, D.C. alone at age 14. He also taught me how to use the office typewriter, and I helped him learn to use a smartphone. Gordon is always interested in hearing about my experiences as a modern teenager and makes sure to keep up on my various activities and events, including my articles. He is always supportive and encourages me to shoot for the stars when it comes to college and my future, especially if that future involves law. While I do not yet know if I will pursue law after undergraduate study, I do not think I will have a choice in the matter if Gordon has any say!
In a couple weeks, Gordon will be celebrating another year that I am happy to have been a part of. Gordon has been a great mentor, employer, and friend, and he and the rest of the crew have made working at Fillman Law Offices one of my favorite high school experiences. His dedication to helping others has made him an outstanding role model. As I finish my high school career and move toward college and beyond, I know that Gordon’s benevolent and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to inspire me to use my abilities for good. He has made me a better person, and I want to make him proud.
Happy Birthday, Gordon! I rest my case.
