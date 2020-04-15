As COVID-19 continues to take up the news, global and local, I cannot help but notice how many times I hear words like “unfair,” “denied” and “robbed” used to describe the current situation for the Class of 2020, especially in regards to sporting events, prom and a graduation ceremony.
While a global pandemic is certainly not something to be happy about, the added negativity cannot change reality, and quite frankly, to use this kind of language in describing us paints our class as a group of victims, rather than the victors so many of us are.
I recently wrote another article about the senior class and our experiences during this unprecedented time, and I agree with most of my classmates that not having a prom or graduation ceremony is disappointing and frustrating; however, I know that there are students facing much larger challenges than me. While I am fortunate enough to have been blessed with a caring and supportive household, there are thousands of students for whom school is the only form of structure, who are trying to study from home without internet access or even a warm meal. These are the ones for whom the COVID-19 situation is unfair; yet, they push forward, without any extra praise, press or encouragement.
A couple of weeks ago, I saw an eye-opening quote from a veteran pointing out the fact that many students in the 1960s ended up taking their senior trip to Vietnam. I am sure that they would have happily stayed home and missed out on a spring sports season rather than gone overseas when over 40% of all casualties were 20 years old or younger. These students were being denied much more than a school dance or a final sports season. Thousands sacrificed a peaceful high school experience, their parents or family members, and their own lives for the protection of this country. There are some seniors who were scheduled to be honored for committing to such service this year. They have been robbed, not the student-athletes who have already received signings and interviews; yet, they still stand, determined to serve their country.
I am very sad to miss the last two months with my friends, but to me, knowing that I did everything I could to protect them, myself, and my family is much more important than going to prom or even walking across the stage at graduation. Writing my previous article opened my eyes to the fact that many of my classmates have different opinions than I do, but perhaps that is because I have a different perspective: as a kindergartener, I became severely ill after a classmate came to school with the flu. What was a mild case for one student quickly turned into pneumonia, a hospital stay, a lung surgery, a chest tube, and a central line for me. I did not know if I would walk out of my hospital room; a walk across the stage is lower on my priority list.
Everything that is being done — school closures, social distancing, event cancellations, and other components of the Directed Health Measures — is for our protection, and although everyone would like things to return to normal, it is essential that everyone follows these guidelines, even if it means giving up prom, graduation, sports, and the parties that some are so fond of. The numbers we see every day in the news are not just numbers on a screen: they are human lives, and these regulations have been put in place to prevent places like York from becoming like New York, where there are more cases of COVID-19 than in any country, let alone state, and where military aid has become necessary. The coronavirus may seem far away now, but if reckless behaviors and a stubborn refusal to accept reality continue, the next case could be a grandparent, a friend, or a sibling.
While the coronavirus is causing much unanticipated change, it is time to reassess our priorities. It will take everyone to ensure that we can move through this pandemic safely, and we cannot afford to dwell on the negative. Rather, we should be thankful that America’s young people are at home instead of at war, that we live in a time when people can stay connected by phone and the internet, and that we have extra time to spend with family. As a nation, it is time to work together, press on, and put our trust in God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.