In years past, it seems that graduation always takes place on or around Mother’s Day, and to me, this seems rather logical.
My academic career has been challenging, yet full of successes that I can attribute to one woman: my mother. She has raised me, cared for me, and made me the person I am today, and as a senior whose graduation ceremony would have been this Sunday, I would like to take some time today to give credit where credit is due.
My mom is a tremendous person, a wonderful role model for women everywhere, and the most fearsome Uno player I have ever seen. She earned her business degree from UNK, and though very successful in her post-college career, she decided in 2002 that she wanted to take on an even greater challenge — me. I became her full-time career as she fed me (all the time), raised me, and instructed me in several very important areas: Christianity, morals, manners, patriotism, and of course, how to bake the world’s best chocolate chip cookies.
In addition to being a great mentor, leader, and cook, as well as an active church member and community volunteer, my mother is the most talented teacher I have ever known. From day one, she saw academic potential in me as I ran through the hallways of our small Kearney home, crying to do more Baby Einstein flashcards. It may seem strange that a little girl would prefer books and puzzles over dolls and tiaras, but I always wanted to learn, and so my mom taught. She taught me shapes, colors, the entire alphabet, and numbers one through ten — all of this by the time I was 17 months old. Some would never believe this, but the videos of diaper-clad me naming and sorting shapes say otherwise. When I was 3, Mom had a decision to make: keep me at home for another year or send me to preschool early. Though it was tough to watch me go, I had been able to read since age 2; she knew that I was ready, and thus began a series of challenges, perseverance, and success for her and the rest of my family.
When we left Kearney, I entered kindergarten as the new kid, the outsider — the underdog. No one expected much out of a small, dark-haired girl without a “town name,” but my mom knew better. She could have told the person making me read sight word flashcards upside-down and sideways in first grade that I would not be fazed. In fact, I would later go on to study Arabic, which is written from right to left. She also could have told the administrator who scoffed at my registering for the ACT as a freshman (before I earned the 33 that brought me a full-tuition scholarship to UNL at age 14) that I take being laughed at as both an insult and a challenge. Every time I stood up to bullies — both students and adults — my mother reinforced the value of self-advocacy, defending those who cannot defend themselves, and doing what is right rather than what is popular. She and my dad always had my back, and she knew that it was only a matter of time before my trial by fire paid off.
Now that I am a 17-year-old National Merit Finalist and scholarship winner with a 36 ACT, three state championship awards, and $2.2 million in total scholarship offers (of which I will be accepting around $150,000 as I continue my education at Oklahoma State University), perhaps the doubters are beginning to see the things my mother has seen in me since I was in diapers. Perhaps they can see the influence she has made in my life and the impact she has made on the world by raising me to treat others with respect and never back down when faced with a challenge. If nothing else, I hope they can see what I have accomplished and realize that I represent only HALF of my mother; then, and only then, can they possibly begin to imagine what an amazing person she is.
Soon, it will be time for me to leave home, and while I am sure that my mom will not miss me hovering over her shoulder to ask what we are having for lunch, I know that she will miss me, and I her, when I am gone. I am thankful to have been blessed with such a selfless, strong, and loving mother, and while I am by no means happy about the pandemic, there is nowhere I would rather spend the end of my high school career than with her. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. Thank you for all that you have done for God, for our family, and for the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.