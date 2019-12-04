I’m in love with the Lone Star State.
In my honest opinion, it’s the best of all 50 states our country has to offer. Texas is a place that’s always felt like home to me, despite never actually living there. I don’t know if it’s the music, the sports, or just the fact that everything is bigger, but it’s a region I’ve come to adore in the last 17 years of my life.
A big part of this is the music that has come out of the state. As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, I’m a big country music fan. No, I don’t mean Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, or any of those other pop singers who wear boots and cowboy hats. I’m talking about the real country acts. The singers who rise to fame like the stars of Oklahoma, casting a shining light over the plains of the south.
One of these artists is William Clark Green, who I just saw live the last time my family was in Fort Worth. Green, who was born and raised in Flint, Texas, has written a handful of songs about life in the Lone Star State. Whether he’s singing about his love for Dixieland in “Hebert Island” or how Austin has turned into LA on “Old Fashioned,” Green is always promoting the state he loves so dearly.
Another artist who’s always worn his devotion to Texas on his sleeve is Casey Donahew. Being a bull rider and full-blown cowboy, the Burleson native has never been afraid to show his roots. His track “Stockyards” is an ode to the place that made him the man he is today, and his song “One Star Flag” discusses how no matter where he is, the Lone Star State will always call him home.
The state’s music scene is a big reason why I love the region, but it’s not my only rationale. Another justification for why I love Texas is its sports team. From the very moment I was born, my parents dressed me in Cowboys gear. They’ve raised me to cheer for America’s Team. I’ve rooted for them when they were good, but also when they were bad. I was there to support them in 2015 when they went 4-12, and again in 2016, when they were 13-3. Now, I’m not very happy about the team’s current season and some decisions being made by the owners, but I’ll stick with the Boys through thick and thin.
However, the Cowboys aren’t the only team in Dallas I cheer for. I’m also very passionate about the Dallas Mavericks. If you know anything about the NBA, you’re aware they have not had a great season in a long while. When I started getting into basketball, I picked the Mavs because I’d really come to love Dirk Nowitzki. His childish charm and swagger won me over, finalizing my decision to cheer for the Mavs. While he may be retired by now, I’m still a huge fan of Dallas basketball. And hey, they’re actually doing pretty good at the moment!
I’ve touched on the music and athletics, but I haven’t actually brought up the number one reason why I love the Lone Star State; it’s the passion for life throughout the region. There’s not a single group of people on earth that rivals the citizens of Texas in regards to how spirited they are. These folks are proud of their crafts, their families, and their lifestyles.
Some will accuse Texans of being conceited, but I don’t believe that’s justified. In fact, I think that the residents of the other 49 states should strive to be just as proud of themselves as the people of Texas. The community of this state is one that works hard, stays confident, and isn’t afraid to embrace its roots.
Despite everything I’ve stated thus far, Texas isn’t perfect. The state has awful roads that are confusing and convoluted. Also, they don’t have a single college as amazing as UNL. Yet, that doesn’t change my overall opinions on the Lone Star State. It genuinely is my home away from home. Texas is a place where I feel safe. It’s like a neighborhood that stretches 268,597 square miles and holds 28.7 million people. Whether you’re on the beach at Corpus Christi, the Riverwalk in San Antonio, or even the Stockyards of Fort Worth, you’ll be in a place where everyone loves the art of living.
