“Red Burns Brighter.”
That was the motto the Nebraska Cornhuskers developed last season when Scott Frost joined the team as their new head coach. Ever since then, multiple murals and posters with those three words have been plastered all over the city of Lincoln. It was on the morning of Sept. 28 that I passed one of these on my way to College Gameday.
To elaborate, College Gameday is a Saturday morning program that airs during the collegiate football season. On this show, sports analysts travel to different cities and talk about the plethora of games that will be played that day. Well, it just so happened that on the 28th of September, the program was broadcast from Lincoln, Nebraska. Husker fans from across the state traveled to the capital to watch these television personalities give their thoughts on the different matches going on that day. I was one of these eager devotees.
After camping in Lincoln Friday night, my family and I walked over to the filming location bright and early. Once we had secured our position in the massive sea of Husker fans, we surveyed the environment. One of the show’s biggest components is the signs. Fans create posters and banners to display in the air during the programming, with many of them actually being broadcasted on television.
Plenty of the signs were mocking Ohio State, the opposing team. Mine (which was made by my amazing sister) simply read, “10/20/18.” This date signified the game where the Purdue Boilermakers destroyed Ohio State, inevitably ending their playoff hopes. Some of the other posters declared things such as, “Trust The Frostess,” “Ryan Day Has An Android,” and “Ohio Is So Bad, Lebron Left Twice.”
At around 10:45 a.m., the show went into its final segment, where the commentators bring on a celebrity guest to make predictions for the football games later in the day. On this particular programming, there were actually two guests -- actress and activist Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwayne Wade. Union, an Omaha native, is a through and through Nebraska fan. Considering she rarely misses a Husker game, it made her the perfect choice to be the picker in Lincoln. She wore the jersey of Christian Gaylord, a senior offensive lineman at UNL who had lost his father in a car accident the week prior.
As Gabrielle and Dwayne made their selections, fans waited in anticipation to hear what she and the other announcers would say about the big game in Lincoln. When it came time to announce their picks, Gabrielle and Dwayne were the only two who selected the Cornhuskers. They had faith that their team would pull off the upset against Ohio State. The crowd was fired up, knowing she had just reaffirmed their thoughts. This gave everyone an extra confidence boost in thinking that Nebraska could actually succeed.
The Huskers lost, and it wasn’t pretty either. The game’s final score was 48-7, leaving Nebraska with a 3-2 record, while Ohio State stayed undefeated. I’ll admit, it hurt watching that game. With every touchdown the Buckeyes scored, my confidence dwindled more and more. After the Mike Riley era left fans (including myself) disappointed, we all hoped that Scott Frost would make Nebraska Football a powerhouse once again.
Here’s the thing; our coach is doing just that. Yeah, this loss to Ohio State was heartbreaking, and we probably lost any chance of being ranked this season, but that’s OK. Frost is building a culture in Nebraska, and it’s gonna’ pay off. I have faith, and so do plenty of other Husker fans. That’s what makes us the sea of red.
The Cornhuskers have undoubtedly the most dedicated fan base in all of college sports. Win or lose, our loyal followers stand together no matter what. Practically nobody thought that we could beat the Buckeyes, but that didn’t deter the hope of Nebraska fans. Through thick and thin, we stand with the Huskers.
There’s no question in my mind that our red burns brighter. I’m so glad that Nebraska adopted that motto, because it encompasses everything that Cornhusker football is. It’s bold, it’s fierce, and it’s passionate. The slogan takes the history of our football program and crams it into three simple words.
We all want Frost to become the next Osborne. I don’t know if that will happen, but we can pray. Whether that does or does not happen, the fans will be waiting. And if he does deliver us our next championship, we’ll celebrate with him. Because in Nebraska, our red burns brighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.