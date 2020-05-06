Well, this is my last column as a student columnist for the York News Times.
I’ve written 10 columns over the course of my senior year, and now that my senior is officially ending, this opportunity is ending too.
I’ve struggled with thinking of a topic that was a good fit for my last column. Especially during these confusing times, no topic other than something regarding the coronavirus seems appropriate. And for good reason, it really is the most significant topic right now, and it’s very important to stay informed. Despite this, I don’t want my last column to be about the coronavirus. It has already defined the ending of my senior year, so I figured for my very last column something fun and lighthearted was in order.
So here’s a list of my favorite dog breeds. Happy Quarantine.
1. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel: This breed is very similar to the regular Cocker Spaniel, which I also enjoy, but the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in particular, is one of my favorites. Compared to the typical Cocker Spaniel, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are a quite a bit smaller and their faces are more squished, which I just think is funny. Their best characteristic, in my opinion, is their big floppy ears that, along with their wavy fur, gives the illusion of a luscious bob.
2. Dachshund: This breed used to be my all-time favorite kind of dog, and they are still pretty great. It’s impossible not to love the combination of their stubby little legs and their long torso. Also, Dachshunds can be longhaired, which only makes them look even shorter. Still, I’m hesitant to this dog breed because since they have such long torsos, they often have bad backs. And I think owning a dog with a bad back would just make me sad.
3. Rough Collie: This breed is probably the smartest dog on the list. The famous Lassie was a Rough Collie, who was probably one of the smartest dogs in literary history. They also make really strong connections with people, but probably not to the point of mindreading like was portrayed on the show Lassie. Plus, Rough Collies are just really majestic because of their long skinny faces and their lion-like mane.
4. Borzoi: This breed is one of the only big dogs on my list, mostly because I’m used to smaller dogs. Borzois have a similar build to greyhounds, but they have much longer coats. Even though they are bigger, they are really sensitive and gentle, which I think would make for a good companion. I prefer when they have a white coat because they look very regal, and yet still a little dorky because of their long faces and interesting builds.
5. Chihuahua: I feel obligated to include this breed because my dog Bambi is a Chihuahua Jack Russell Terrier mix. Even though Chihuahuas get a lot of hate for being pretty aggressive, they pretty devoted to their owners. Since my dog is a Chihuahua mix, I can say that they are times when she just barks for no reason, but she makes up for it by being cute. On top of all of that, there are three movies just about Chihuahuas living in Beverly Hills, so there is no denying their star power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.