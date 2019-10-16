As a senior in high school, there are a lot of things I will never be able to do again.
There will be a last school dance, a last concert, a last trip, but the hardest thing I have said good-bye to already is softball.
My softball career began when I was about seven or eight. Even at that age, I knew that when I picked up the ball, playing was something I loved to do. I would beg my parents and older siblings to play catch with me or pitch me the ball so I could practice hitting. When they would get tired of it, I would make my way to our barn. I would throw the ball on top of the roof and wait for it to roll back down for me to catch it. I remember challenging myself by seeing how far away I could stand from the barn when throwing the ball and then run up and field it before letting it hit the ground.
Looking back on this, I sometimes wonder why I would do this. I always come to the conclusion -- I love the game.
When freshman year eventually came around, I made the decision to play high school softball, along with two of my closest friends. On our way to the first practice, we were so nervous. We were joined with another school for softball, and we didn’t know anyone from there. We didn’t even know the coaches. The idea of playing on the same team with strangers was so weird to me. After meeting the team, that fear quickly went away. In my life, I have never experienced any relationships form as quickly as mine did with the rest of the girls on my team. I was truly in shock about how easily everyone got along, how everyone treated each other like family. This was a quality that I made sure to carry through high school with me.
Thursday, Oct. 10, was my last game. Throughout the day, I would randomly take a few seconds to stop and look around. I’d find myself hearing my teammates cheering and laughing from the dugout or watch from center field as everyone celebrated us getting the third out. I felt a smile come across my face, even though I knew I didn’t have much time left on the field. In the seventh inning of the last game,
my teammate of 10 years came up to me and put her hand on my shoulder. I turned to look at her and smiled. We both knew that this was the last time we were going to be playing together. As our last batter got out, I took a deep breath and walked towards third base. We went through the line, shaking hands with the team who had just ended the game and our career. My team walked towards left field and we waited for our coaches. I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do or say. It didn’t feel real. There was no way that I could be done playing. The hugs and the tears quickly came from the teammates, coaches and parents who have supported us through the years.
When I look back on the last four seasons, I remember the important things. Not the win-loss record or the errors made. I remember the relationships that were built. I remember the lessons I thought our coaches were giving us on the game, but looking back, they was teaching us about life. I remember the encouragement at each and every practice, and how they never gave up on any of us. Softball was a sport that didn’t change my life, but made me who I am. I will forever be grateful to everyone who contributed in making this game so special.
