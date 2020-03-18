School closings, widespread uncertainty, a global pandemic — this is not exactly what I had envisioned happening at the close of my senior year.
It seems that everything has become irrelevant in the face of the coronavirus pandemic — work, education, activities, sports — all have been swallowed up by the frightening unknown that is COVID-19. With the Coronavirus outbreak taking over the news and nearly every aspect of life, I feel caught between a rock and a hard place; write about the virus, and I join in the wave of writers trying to inform and advise the public about something so new that scarcely anyone can be considered an expert. Or write about something other than the virus, and odds are that I will be viewed as inconsiderate for not taking this outbreak seriously enough. So, I will write not about how deadly the virus is, nor will I prescribe anything or advise anyone. Rather, I will offer a written remedy for the news that has become so infected with hopelessness and doubt.
There is no denying that America is facing much uncertainty as the store shelves clear and events start to shut down. As I am sure most Americans are, I am very concerned with nationwide health and my friends’ and family’s safety. As a student, I also wonder whether I will have traditions like a graduation ceremony or a senior prom, as previous generations of high schoolers have enjoyed. With so many colleges closing and switching to online classes, I do not know how COVID-19 will affect my college decision and plans for this fall, and by the time this article reaches the paper, the pre-college education I have spent 14 years of my life receiving could suddenly come to a halt.
All the worries and fears racing through my mind lately have reminded me of a lesson I learned a long time ago when I laid in a hospital bed before having lung surgery. It was repeated when I nearly lost both parents within five years, when I broke two arms after a freak playground accident in middle school, and every time I lost a friend or relative: Tomorrow is never guaranteed. However, just because tomorrow is not guaranteed does not mean that we should live in fear. After all, if tomorrow was certain, nothing would get done today. Challenges are what push us forward as students, as a nation, and as humans.
Just because COVID-19 has taken over the major news outlets does not mean that there is no other news. People are still living, learning, and achieving great things despite the virus. I have even found that because sporting events, movies, and the like have been cancelled, I have spent less time on pop culture and entertainment and more time focusing on what affects me as a student, a citizen, and a person. In the time since the virus’s discovery, America has seen the beginning of another election year, and one in which I will finally be old enough to vote. Nebraska has seen its first-ever girls’ state wrestling tournament, which I was fortunate to have the opportunity to sing the national anthem for, at York. On a personal level, I have enjoyed winning two state championship medals at state Academic Decathlon and going to my final (and most fun) Winter Ball. More importantly, I have made new friends, two of whom will be joining the Marines this fall. Seeing their commitment even in the face of the pandemic reminded me that America and those who serve America cannot, will not, and do not back down in times of trial.
Taking a look at the bigger picture, beyond the lenses of COVID-19, made me realize that this is not the end. Yes, school may close, but we will not stop learning. After all, we live in a world of advanced technology, and as far as I know, the coronavirus cannot shut down online classes (unless it has created a Gmail account, in which case I would be very impressed). Churches may close, but last time I checked, God does not work a nine-to-five. COVID-19 may try to push us down, but America will not be beaten by a germ. We will persevere just as we always have—through hard work, determination, and faith. That is the news that COVID-19 missed, and news that I for one am glad to hear.
