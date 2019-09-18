“Have you thought about college?”
As a senior in high school, this is a question I hear almost every single day.
Whether I am with my family celebrating a holiday or I am just talking
to teachers at school, this question is one that everybody wants to know the answer to.
Although I have heard the question the most during senior year, it starts appearing right when you begin high school.
During my freshman year, I distinctly remember being handed a pamphlet which offered me a multitude of different college majors and career paths that went along with each major. I was so confused on why they were handing it to me. I was just a freshman. I didn’t think I needed to start thinking about my future after high school already. I quickly learned that I could not have been more wrong. The college information began to flood in as I got further and further into high school. At first, the junk mail just showed up a couple times every few weeks, but it quickly increased to multiple colleges sending them every day, along with five or six emails.
Junior year came around and I was still unsure what I wanted to do. I started to stress because of this. I wanted to figure out what I wanted to do, but I was scared that I was going to make the wrong decision. When you choose a major, you’re basically making one decision that will decide your entire life. I was not going to mess that up. I started questioning if I even wanted to go to college. Did I really want to go to school again for another four years? I came to the conclusion that whatever I decided would need some sort of degree in the field, so I was back to worrying.
I talked to college reps when they came to visit our school, but it still didn’t help. The months went by and it came time for us juniors to take the ACT test. I was very nervous going into it and very impatient while waiting for the results. When the scores finally came back, I found that English was my highest score. Although I had always enjoyed English, I was surprised at how well I had done. I began to realize that English was a subject that I had always enjoyed and never got tired of. Thoughts about becoming an English teacher slowly started to form. The more I thought about it, the more I liked the idea of it. It was something I could see a future in. A future where I enjoyed my days at work and was happy with where I was. That was when I knew I was going to pursue English.
If I was going to give advice to underclassmen who are getting into high school or who are struggling with making the right decision, I would tell them to do their best to not stress and worry. Yes, your future is going to come quick. I know that it is a difficult decision, but it is best not to rush it. I would also want them to not chase the money, but go after a job that they enjoy.
We often hear grumbling in our society from people who don’t want to go to their job. They’re tired of what they’re doing and often times, these people are young and still have a lot of time left in this particular career. I understand that people need jobs to support themselves and their families, but wouldn’t you want to be at a permanent job where at the end of the day, you feel that you have accomplished something for yourself and others, no matter how big or small it is?
In my opinion, everyone deserves the opportunity to find a career that they enjoy. So when choosing a major to study in college, I suggest that people should focus less on the paycheck and more on the future of their happiness.
