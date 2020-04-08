I think I miss school.
There, I said it.
There’s something about social distancing for an indefinite amount of time that makes you miss some of the simple things in life that exist outside your house. When you really stop and think about it, we used to live life pretty recklessly, at least compared to the circumstances today. We all used to touch door handles, PIN pads, shopping carts, and then touch our faces a minute later and never think twice about it. Drinking from water fountains used to be an option, albeit a low-ranking one, before this all happened. And going to the movies or even eating inside a restaurant is now some kind of unattainable luxury of a past life.
Personally one of the simple things I miss most is the passing periods between classes in school. I’ve realized during this social distancing that the things I used to do in passing period was what kept school interesting most of the time. And trying to replicate everything that used to happen in those short three minute breaks is nearly impossible at home.
Passing period was when I used to decompress from the previous class before the next one, while simultaneously talking with my classmates about how hard that lesson was or how much they’re going to try on the next assignment. It was the time that I used to walk to my locker and exchange my books while catching up with my locker-neighbor about the latest update on their situation with so-and-so. And since passing period was always between two classes where we had to be quiet and respectful, it was the one of the best opportunities to hear someone yell something silly or stupid in the hallway just because they could. For some students, those three minutes were even enough to finish up an assignment that was due for the next class.
I’ve been attending online school for two weeks now and it’s very surreal. It doesn’t even feel like school most of the time even though I’m given the same homework I’ve been doing all year. As much as I used to think attending real classes sometimes felt like I was just going through the motions, online classes is even worse. Especially since I went from having zero online classes to having seven, doing everything online gets to be very mundane. And although I have adjusted well to online school, there’s definitely nothing like passing periods. It feels weird to miss actually being in school, but I do.
It’s okay to miss parts of our normal lives before social distancing and self-isolation. So I think it’s okay for me to be nostalgic over something as silly as a three-minute break because it made me appreciate the overlooked moments that actually meant a lot to me. And although it weird to come to terms with the fact that I had my last passing period a few weeks ago, it’s a bittersweet ending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.