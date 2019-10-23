“Get over it.”
This isn’t simply what acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said after admitting to a political quid pro quo with Ukraine, it has also revealed itself to be the overarching theme of the Trump administration.
And even though Mulvaney may have taken back his statement, the deed was done and the Trump reelection campaign ran with it. They were even so bold as to sell t-shirts with the words “Get Over It” on them in big capital letters.
When I first saw the t-shirts, I was kind of surprised that the campaign decided to embrace such a controversial quote. But then I realized, the quote is an excellent way to highlight that we need to get over this silly little impeachment inquiry so President Trump can go back to working for his country. So what, the president withheld $400 million in military aid so Ukraine would do him a favor in the next election? It happens all the time. Get over it.
And “get over it” goes well beyond the situation with Ukraine. President Trump pulled out of Syria and betrayed our allies the Kurds? Get over it. President Trump fired James Comey in an attempt to stop investigations about him, therefore obstructing justice? Get over it. President Trump is keeping people in inhumane conditions at the border and separating children from their families? Get over it. President Trump violates the Constitution every time he has business dealings with government officials because he never divested from his business when he became President? Get over it. Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election? Get over it. Donald Trump won the election. Get over it.
Personally, I don’t want to get over it. I shouldn’t have to get over something that warrants an impeachment inquiry. And neither should anyone else. We don’t have to “get over it” simply because he won the election and is our president. That’s exactly why we shouldn’t get over it. We need to hold President Trump to a higher standard simply because we expect better from our presidents.
I will not be buying a “Get Over It” shirt anytime soon, but I will be voting in the next election for the first time. I just turned 18 and I’m very excited about the prospect of voting next year. I had wanted to vote in the 2016 election because it was the first presidential election that I had paid close attention to, like many Americans did. I was pretty disappointed with the outcome of the election, as you might’ve guessed, but it made me pay attention more to what was going on in the country.
And now that I’m 18, I feel like I actually have a voice in the next election. It may only be one vote and it will probably get lost in the Nebraskan sea of red voters, but either way it’s still more than I’ve been able to participate before and it feels like my duty as a citizen to go out and vote. It’s a way for me to express my opinion and show that I won’t just “get over it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.