“What’s the appeal of watching cars turn left for three hours?”
I get that question quite a bit. However, I’ve never understood their logic behind the inquiry. There’s much more to the sport than just watching the cars drive in ovals. It’s about studying the pit strategy, determining if the driver will want the inside or outside of the track, knowing when to fire off on the restart, and so much more. Others might believe that NASCAR is a boring pastime, but I love it.
My adornment for the sport goes back to the earliest stages of my life. Both of my parents have loved NASCAR since they were young, so it was only fitting that their passion was passed on to me. I’m pretty sure there are photos of myself at two years old that show a young Wyatt’s face glued to the television screen as stock cars zoomed around the racetrack at speeds surpassing 200 miles per hour.
It was also in these early stages of my life that I discovered my favorite driver; Kurt Busch. At the time, I was a little toddler who was on vacation with his family in Las Vegas. Luckily, during a signing session, Kurt took some time out of his day to talk with the little Nebraska boy patiently waiting in line. However, to be completely honest, I remember none of this encounter, but it impacted me enough to support him.
As I grew older, my love for the sport heightened as well. I took extra time to study driver facts, watch footage of old races, and spend too much money on merchandise. The idea of stock car racing really just fascinated me. There was even a point in my life where I considered going into the field of NASCAR. While I no longer see myself pursuing that line of work, I appreciate it nonetheless.
Now, there’s one thing that a great amount of people think about stock car racing that is entirely not true; it’s not a sport. There’s plenty of folks who believe that drivers aren’t athletes. I mean, from an outsider’s perspective, it might seem that way. One could think to themselves, “What kind of skill does it take to drive in an oval for four straight hours?” Well, more than you might believe.
Inside of those cars, temperatures can hit up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit during a race. With races lasting around three to four hours on average, it’s easy to imagine how awful this can be. Not only that, but racing takes some mental toughness. At any moment, a car can get spun, rammed, or even flipped while traveling at lightning speed. These men and women put their lives on the line every week in order to impress not just their fans, but also their teams.
That’s another misconception the general public doesn’t quite understand about NASCAR. Instead of being individual drivers in a cut-throat free for all, the racers are actually under contract with certain teams. My aforementioned favorite, Kurt Busch, drives for Chip Ganassi Racing with his teammate, Kyle Larson. Other prominent teams within the sport are Joe Gibbs Racing, Penske Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports. Squads can be composed of up to four drivers who’re all supposed to help each other on the track.
These racers can’t do it all on their own, however. That’s why each of them has a crew chief, a pit crew, and a spotter who assists them in winning contests. The crew chief has the job of adjusting the car before a race, developing a pit strategy during the race, and ultimately keeping his team motivated. The pit crew is tasked with improving the car in little to no time mid race. During a NASCAR pit stop, it takes 14 seconds on average to successfully fix up the car. The final job falls to the spotter, who stands atop the grandstands in a race. It’s their duty to be the driver’s eye in the sky, telling them what cars are close and if any immediate danger is in the area.
Yet, my favorite thing about modern NASCAR isn’t the athletic ability, the team aspects, or the different components that go into it. What I’ve come to truly come to love about the sport is how down to earth the drivers in the sport seem to be. Whereas in the NFL and NBA you see athletes who act like Hollywood celebrities, these professional athletes act as if they’re just any normal citizen. And most of the time, it’s because they are.
A lot of the drivers that are seen in the NASCAR circuit started out as just mechanics, repair guys, or just small town dudes who wanted to go fast. Plenty of them still have houses in their hometowns and like to comment on where they came from. When watching all these men and women interact on the track, it’s like one big stock car family. There’s the young ones, the old ones, and the ones who are there to have nothing but a good time.
When my fellow friends and acquaintances ask me why I enjoy NASCAR, I just kinda’ laugh. I know that in their minds, it’s nothing exciting. But coming from me, a guy who’s loved this sport since birth, I can safely say that it’s much more than what they might believe. Either way, my agenda for next Sunday will include me watching 40 cars turn left. Again, and again, and again.
