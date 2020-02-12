Libraries have reinvented themselves entirely. Expanding from just lending books to providing for the many needs of the community. As libraries work to offer more options for their patrons, they are also continually building up their communities. This constant update to stay current is designed to help you make the most of your life and that of your community. It means we’re always eager to hear from you what would benefit you the most.
List of the non-book things you can get at the library:
Technology resources include computers, Wifi access, Cricut and Accucut, Microfilm reader/printer and Knowledge Imaging Center (KIC) scanner.
The KIC scanner allows users to output files to email accounts, or a personal flash drive. Simply scan documents and email them to any valid email address. There is no cost to use this service at our library. If you need help getting started simply ask at the main desk.
The library provides computer workstations to the public. No library card is needed, just ask a staff member at the front desk about access. Each guest user is allotted 60 minutes of computer time per day. Patrons that login with their library card are given two-hours of computer time per day.
Black and white printouts and copies cost 15 cents per page. Color printouts and copies cost 25 cents per page. If you need assistance with printing, the staff members at the front desk will be glad to help you.
Users with their own wireless enabled devices can access the internet via a wireless access point provided by the library. No printer is provided to wireless users.
Do you need to cut shapes or letters for a project at school … making cards or scrapbooking? The library has two different paper cutting options, the Accucut and the Cricut. Both CriCut and the Accuct equipment can cut shapes and alphabets in paper as well as some fabrics and plastics for bulletin boards, posters, scrapbooks, and other projects. Check with a library staff member if you are interested.
The microfilm reader is used to look through the library’s collection of local newspapers on microfilm for family history research or exploring local history. Print-outs from microfilm are charged the same rate as any other type of printing.
The Friends of the Library have donated a Kindle Fire that the library is using as a prize for a drawing to be held during National Library Week in April. Ask for an entry slip at the library after using any technology tool or resource from Kilgore Memorial Library. Enter as many times as you want for each use of any technology. Come to one of the Tech Tuesday workshops on March 3 or April 7 and receive two entries for this drawing!
The library is also a place to socialize. Did you know book clubs, knitting groups and many other youth and adult organizations meet at Kilgore Memorial Library on a regular basis? And, there are many special events offered throughout the year for teens, younger children, families and older adults. Be sure to check the Community Calendar for these and many other activities available in York County.
Do you know of a better way to provide ready access to patrons and build a better community than supporting your library?
A big thank you to all who attended York Uncorked and all those assisting with the many details that make it such a success! We are excited that York Uncorked has been so well received in the community. Funds raised will support so many programs at Kilgore Memorial Library.
