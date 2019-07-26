Last week we made an interstate run to Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte to fill requests for more York County brochures.
We stopped at not only the CVB offices, but all of the east-bound information centers that were open.
It was good to see my counterparts and catch up on their busy summers, but it was also very sad to see all of the flood damage at the Kearney interchange less than a week after heavy rains flooded many of the lodging properties, Younes Convention Center and the offices of the Kearney Chamber and the Kearney CVB. Water reached at least a couple of feet deep from the west entrance halfway back to the east end of the building. Carpeting and drywall had been removed and everyone’s office was in upheaval . . . boxes and bags of everything imaginable were stuffed onto makeshift shelving. Staff and cleaning crews were tasked with sorting and pitching, sweeping and vacuuming, but the good thing is that their doors were open, and it was business as usual, despite effects of the damage.
Across the street at the Younes Convention Center and hotels, piles and piles of soggy mattresses, chairs, carpeting, drapery and insulation lay in piles up to eight feet high, and water still remained in some of the parking areas. That standing water had to be removed before they could even attempt to get anything electrical in to dry the insides of the properties. It was a mess, and it won’t be a quick, easy fix.
Their summer’s business, and receipts, will be drastically altered for at least a couple months down the road. Plans for wedding receptions, conferences and meetings will all have to change venues and find different locations that are able to host them. The Holthus Convention Center has been able to assist a couple of the events already, and Terri and her staff have been taking calls most every day since the flooding. It’s great for our York County businesses, but we hope properties and convention sites at the Kearney Interchange are up and running soon.
It makes me think about how lucky we are to be located where we are. Never say never, but hopefully York County will never have to deal with this sort of a catastrophe. I’d like to think that we would be open for business through any damage just like our counterparts in Kearney.
Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Sense and Sensibility” comes to life in a playful light take at the Yorkshire Playhouse this weekend only, July 26-28. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday features a 2 p.m. matinee. Ticket information is available at www.yorkshireplayhouse.com or by calling 402-362-7060.
Summer is quickly slipping away, and the best proof of that is that it’s York County Fair time. “Let’s Pull Together” is this year’s theme of the Fair which runs Aug. 1-4 at the York County Fairgrounds. Four fantastic days of Fair, food and fun!
A schedule is jampacked with events geared for the whole family include:
Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Farmer’s Market, Pork BBQ, Free Watermelon Feed, Antique Tractor Parade & Olympics and Wine, Beer & Cheese Tasting
Friday, Aug. 2 -- Cattleman Steak Fry, Pioneer Farm Family Award, Read Southhall Band, Beer Garden
Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Kid’s Fun Day, Car Show & Shine, Brownies for Bergen Tribute to Gene Bergen, Figure 8 races, Beaver Creek Band
Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Inspirational Services & Christian Music, Antique Tractor Pull, Pee Wee Pet Show
Daily Bingo from 8:30 p.m. - 11 a.m., except on Sunday!
Follow the Fair on Facebook, or for more information on events and times, please go to www.yorkcountyfair.com
I am still needing volunteers to help staff the booth at the Nebraska State Fair, which runs Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. Shifts are usually 3-4 hours, and we would prefer that we have two people for each shift. Daily passes and parking tags will be provided free of charge. Please give me a call at 402-362-4575 if you are interested in helping promote York County.
Another successful ESI Camp with participants selling their products, Balloon Days, City-Wide Garage Sales and Transportation Exploration is in the books. A tip of the hat to all involved with making it a success: YCDC, York Chamber, York Parks and Rec, and Holthus Convention Center.
For your calendars:
July 26-28 -- “Sense & Sensibility” - Yorkshire Playhouse
July 26 -- ALS Fundraising Cookout - Pellet Technologies Plant 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
July 30 -- Tuesday Talks/Lattes with Leaders featuring Senator Mark Kolterman - Captain Red Beard’s Café 7 a.m.
July 30 -- Meet & Greet: York Schools Administration Team - Miller Room at the York College Mackey Center 12 – 1 p.m.
Aug. 1-3 -- York College Work Days - York College Campus
Aug. 1-4 -- York County Fair - York County Fairgrounds
Aug. 8-9 -- Global Leadership Summit - York College Campus
Aug. 10 -- Summer Fair - Wessels Living History Fair
Aug. 10-11 -- 37th Annual Cornerstone Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament - Levitt Tennis Courts York High School
Aug. 18 -- Drive-Thru Job Fair - Kilgore Memorial Library parking lot 11:30 - 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 -- Storytelling and Conversation: Storytelling of Local Conscientious Objectors - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 3 p.m.
Sept. 5-8 -- Annual Yorkfest Celebration - Citywide