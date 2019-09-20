When one starts listing names of people to thank for volunteering to help, you always run the risk of forgetting a name from that list.
I ran that risk (when naming volunteers at the state fair), gambled that I had everyone included, and lost.
Sometimes I don’t have every name of each group that helps out, but in this case, I had the name, but am blaming it on not being able to read my tiny little handwriting. Even I struggle with my Sautter Shorthand.
In any case, I neglected to mention my friend, Wonderful Wanda Hoover, who took an evening shift with Evelyn Campbell. I can always tell when these two ladies volunteer to work a shift at the Nebraska State Fair, because of all of the great feedback I get from visitors to our booth later on. They do know how to make promoting York County fun and leave a positive, lasting impression. Sorry I didn’t get your name in the first mention, Wanda, but here’s your own personal thank you!
It was a great weekend for the 40th annual Yorkfest celebration, and, from the looks of it, a good time was had by all. The weather held for the grand parade and most of the rest of the day. To Madonna, and the rest of the Chamber staff and Ambassadors, thanks for all of your time and work.
Congratulations to the new 2020 Yorkfest royalty, King Jerome Weismann and Queen LeVauna Weismann. You will serve as great representatives for the York area communities for the next year!
Thanks to Lori Byers and the York Senior Center for the awesome brunch honoring all of the Yorkfest royalty over the years. We were especially honored to have Elaine Dahlgren, our very first Yorkfest Queen from 1979, in attendance at the brunch and in the parade. What a privilege to be able to celebrate with you!
This weekend we made time to drive to Henderson to take part of the activities during the annual Heritage Day at Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park. The morning was beautiful and the waffles with white cream sauce were amazing. We loaded up with fresh-pressed apple cider, New Year’s cookies, sour cream cookies and apple prieskas (and yes, I spelled it right . . . thanks Suzanne Ratzlaff!). It was a great morning to spend with our neighbors in Henderson!
York got a little more notoriety and national attention last week with the discovery of a mosquito normally found in tropical climates only. How it arrived in tropical Nebraska is still a mystery. The Center for Disease Control has been monitoring this closely as this particular variety can carry Yellow Fever and the Zika Virus. Traps have been set in the southwest part of town, and last weekend, community members were canvassing homes in that designated area, along with members from the Nebraska State Health Department, to get residents to empty anything with standing water in it . . . including drain dishes for plants and birdbaths. All of that is good advice for each of us. Mine are empty . . . I have enough things wrong with me . . . I do not need to add Yellow Fever to the list!
York Farmers Market has only two remaining dates left for you to enjoy all of that fresh garden produce, baked goods, and homemade goodies. Sept. 26 will be that last market for the year, so come down to the grassy area south of the parking lot at Kilgore Library, and stock up on your favorites. Stick a couple things in the freezer for when the snow flies!
For your calendars:
Sept. 26 -- Farmers Market - South Lawn of Kilgore Memorial Library, 5 - 7 p.m. LAST ONE OF THE YEAR!!!
Sept. 26 -- NPR Generation Listen Listening Party - Chances ‘R’, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26-29 -- “Always a Bridesmaid” - Yorkshire Playhouse
Sept. 28 -- Grandparent Tea - Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 - 11 a.m.
Sept. 29 -- Lee’s Marble Museum Marble Show - Holthus Convention Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oct. 1 -- PBS KIDS Family Event . . . Clifford the Big Red Dog - Kilgore Memorial Library, 10 a.m.
Oct. 1 -- NET Town Talk - Captain Redbeard’s Café, 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 -- Big Red Wrap-Up Live with a Special Appearance by Clifford the Big Red Dog - Holthus Convention Center, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4-6 -- “Always a Bridesmaid” - Yorkshire Playhouse
Oct. 5 -- Annual Craft & Vendor Show - York City Auditorium
Oct. 12 -- Harvest Festival - Wessels Living History Farm
Oct. 17 -- Heart of the Matter - Holthus Convention Center, 5:15 p.m.
Oct. 17-20 -- York College Fall Theatre Production - Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
Oct. 18-20 -- York College Homecoming & Fall Panther Days - York College Campus
Oct. 19 -- 8th Annual Wacky Walk and 5K Run for Autism - York Family Aquatic Center 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 20 -- 15th Annual October Czechfest - Holthus Convention Center 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 -- Haunt at the Holthus - Holthus Convention Center 3 -6 p.m.
Nov. 8 -- Business After Hours Salute to Educators - Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden
Nov. 9 -- Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market - Holthus Convention Center, 8:30 a.m.
Nov. 21 -- Holiday Festival - Downtown York
Nov. 23 -- Friends of the Library “SOUPER Soup Sale - Kilgore Memorial Library 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.