The response after my last article appeared two weeks ago was fast and furious . . . there are more closeted “Squatchers” out there in our area than I would have ever guessed.
There have been phone calls and people stopping me on the street. There have been farmers, livestock operators, folks that live in the country, and to my surprise, a former law enforcement person who shared an encounter with one north of Benedict in the same area as one of our friends had reported. They are all respectable folks and well-known in the community, who really haven’t shared their story for fear of being labeled crazy and not taken seriously.
You have to admit, whether you are a believer or not, it is still intriguing. I know these people who shared with me their experiences in confidence, and that they saw something that defies logical explanation. I also know these people well enough to be certain that they would not make something up to get any attention. After all, in the case of the law enforcement person, it took him almost 30 years to share his story, and that speaks volumes.
I’m pretty sure that Harriett McFeely, The Big Foot Lady in Hastings, might have an open ear to me sharing some of these local experiences. Who knows . . . maybe York will get its own pin on her official Nebraska Bigfoot Sighting map?
Thanks to the Chamber staff for coordinating Firecracker Frenzy last Friday evening at the Fairgrounds. Even though the grandstands were closed off and there were no concessions, or restrooms open, the parking lots were full and the fireworks were amazing, as always. There were also carloads full of parents and kids gathered on the side streets and in parking lots of the schools and businesses in the immediate area. Thanks again to the Chamber staff and shoot team for the great fireworks show.
I might mention that it is still not too late to make a donation for Firecracker Frenzy 2021. Any donation amount is greatly appreciated, and will go towards funding next year’s display.
Because of the uncertainty of exactly what the Nebraska Sate Fair is going to look like in August, I have cancelled our booth in the Expo Building. I know everyone connected with the fair is disappointed, and so am I, but hopefully we will be back in our same spot at a bigger and better Nebraska State Fair in 2021. To my regular and faithful volunteers, keep your t-shirts handy . . . you’ll need them a year from now!
This year’s Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre production of “A Walk Through the Fairytale Forest,” will take on an entirely new look as it will be moving outdoors in the fresh air to Beaver Creek Trails on July 23-26. COVID-19 almost cancelled this favorite summer show, but creativity kicked in and arrangements were made to move this show to an outdoor setting. Directing is John Baker II, and he has a great production planned for the audiences. More information on times and tickets can be found at yorkshireplayhouse.com.
To recognize the 150th anniversary (or birthday) of both York and York County, the York County Visitors Bureau decided to help Pirate Jim increase his treasure prize to $1,500 this summer. Clues have just started to be released, and the hunt is on! This is a great family activity, and should be no problem with social distancing and enjoying the sunshine. Good luck to all of the treasure hunters . . . Pirate Jim has picked another great location to hide his medallion. Stayed tuned for more recognition fun to come!
Balloon Days are coming next weekend, July 17-18. Check the Chamber website at yorkchamber.org for a full list of activities and times, including Sidewalk Sales, Chamber Golf Tournament, downtown water balloon fight, and much, much more.
Deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Dr. Richard Brouillette, who passed away last weekend. I inherited him as my doctor when Dr. Harold Nordlund retired. Great doctor, and a great guy with a great family, and we all share in your loss. I will miss not preparing your order of glazed candied bacon for the holiday season. RIP, doc.
Condolences also to the Vic Michel family. Vic was another of those very familiar faces around town through his business activities and volunteering efforts. He and his wife Shirley raised a great family here in York. You will be missed.
For your calendars:
July 10 -- Outdoor Cinema “Happy Gilmore” - Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m., $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount.)
July 14 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5-7 p.m.
July 16 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5-7 p.m.
July 17 -- Outdoor Cinema ”Secret Life of Pets 2” - Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m., $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount.)
July 17-18 -- York Balloon Days - citywide, Sidewalk Sales, events
July 21 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5-7 p.m.
July 23 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5-7 p.m.
July 23-26 -- Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre Production of “A Walk Through the Fairytale Forest” - Beaver Creek Trail, yorkshireplayhouse.com for more information on times and ticket availability
July 28 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5-7 p.m.
July 30 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5-7 p.m.
