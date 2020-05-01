A lot has changed for our family since Easter, and while it was so great to see the nephews Tommy and Chris, Chris’s wife Beth, great-niece Kaylor and boyfriend Alex, great-nephews Trey and Braydon and his wife Katie, and four dogs, the visit was tempered as we were missing one half of the most important part of the family.
Father, grandfather and brother-in-law Tom Cox passed away two weeks ago today as a result of complications from a head injury suffered in a fall. His earlier days of rallying back were stolen by a massive seizure and unresponsiveness.
So many people, including Sister Susan have commented that he was such “a good guy.” And he was . . . he really was. In the summer of 1968, at the age of 26, he had no idea what he was getting into when he inherited a stubborn, confused 15-year-old, with a two-year-old at home and a new baby due about three months down the road.
It was not easy for him, or my sister, to move me in after the death of both of our parents, but he was a “good guy,” and helped make it work. He was a good mentor and example, showing me the ropes of the men’s clothing business: how to make change and count it back, how to measure for shirts and suits and even to help with basic alterations. He wasn’t initially thrilled with my gift-wrapping as I was too slow and used way too much ribbon, but soon gave up and handed me his boxes to wrap, which became kind of an inside joke. Barry Redfern also reminded me that Tom always told us, “You’re wasting tape if you use more than three pieces!” I know he shook his head on more than one occasion when Bill Gardner and I would decorate the front windows and try something different, but he would never say too much because he was a “good guy.”
He helped give me a home, and tried his best to share some logic and life lessons to a typical teenager that didn’t always take everything in at the time, but retained it for later on. I appreciate that advice now, as he sure didn’t give up trying because he was a “good guy.”
Like all families we had our ups and downs, but many more of the ups for all of us to have as memories, and all because he was a “good guy.” It is a great family to be a part of, and thank God that I am!
Gone, but not ever forgotten is so very true, especially for all of his family. You will be missed Tom Cox, especially because you were, are, and always will be a helluva “good guy . . .but more than that . . . a great guy!” Thanks for being in our lives . . . ‘til we gift wrap again!
It was the incentive of a chance to win a FREE roll very scarce toilet paper that spurred on some very persistent history buffs, to finally unlock the answers to some very tough questions about Nebraska and York history. Their sleuthing paid off, and, thanks to Patty Romans, I learned that Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show apparently appeared in York five times, not just once. Fortunately, the only causality was one large elephant
Congratulations to the first five lucky winners with all of the correct answers to our Nebraska Trivia Contest: Kathy Marks, Janet Hines, Patty Romans, Sue Curran and Willard Peterson. Each received a new, York County Visitors Bureau coffee mug AND a free roll of a very precious commodity, bathroom tissue.
The Nebraska trivia questions, and correct answers are:
(1) Blue Boy, a world-champion hog that went on to Hollywood, and appeared in the original “State Fair” movie, came from what Nebraska town? (PILGER)
(2) What Norfolk native provided the voice for Tony the Tiger with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and the Grinch for the song, “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” from the original TV show of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas?” (THURLS RAVENSCROFT)
(3) Buffalo Bill Cody and his Wild West Show stopped in York at least once. Rumor has it that they buried _________ somewhere west of town? (AN ELEPHANT)
(4) What torch singer of the 1920’s and 1930’s who helped popularize the songs, “Shine on Harvest Moon” and “Ten Cents a Dance,” was raised in David City? (RUTH ETTING)
(5) Who was the only woman hanged in Nebraska? (ELIZABETH TAYLOR, along with her twin brother, Tom Jones were hanged on March 14, 1885 at Spring Ranch in Clay County. They were accused of burning down a farmer’s barn.)
(6) What building material is yielded by the Arikaree and Ogallala rocks? (PLASTER)
(7) In Waterloo, Nebraska, barbers are forbidden from eating ________ between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm? (ONIONS)
(8) The Liars Hall of Fame is located in what Nebraska community? (Dannebrog)
(9) What Nebraska community has been the subject of more books than any other community in literature? (RED CLOUD)
(10) The nation’s first Native-American female doctor lived in Nebraska. What is her name? (Suzanne LeFlesche Picotte)
Thanks to all who played along. I’m looking forward to the next round of Nebraska trivia questions!
Please remember to not cancel your events or function, but re-schedule, if at all possible. Everyone needs to try and continue doing business with all of our local businesses. Order food to be delivered or shop online with our retail stores.
One thing I picked up on from one of the tourism Zoom meetings last week regarding the COVID-19 virus and our businesses, not only in York, but Nebraska, the nation, and beyond, is this . . . you can’t spell COMMUNITY without UNITY. It’s a good thought for each of us to keep in our lives right now . . . and always.
