The 2020 York Home and Garden Show is in the books, and from all of the positive comments, everything went very well.
Vendors had great crowds to work with both days, despite a bone-chilling cold north wind blowing Friday and Saturday. There were many new ideas for home, yard and garden . . . I know I came away with a couple of concepts that I am very excited to get estimates on, AND . . . we popped a mountain of popcorn over the course of two days. I felt a kindred spirit to a lady who really wanted some burned popcorn and old maids. I was glad to know that I was not alone in this curious obsession. Customer service is what it’s all about, so I emptied the tray underneath the popped stuff that catches all of the loose old maids, emptied them into a bag and sent her on her way. There’s a first time for everything!
More home shows remain as Henderson will host theirs on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Heartland School.
Most of you will probably have heard, or in my case, felt, the migration of the geese and sandhill cranes the past few weeks. I say felt because if there’s one lone bird flying above, it will invariably find my head or windshield in its crosshairs! It’s at least a once-a-year, every-year occurrence. I feel like a marked man. At least I have enough sense know to not wander around looking skyward with my mouth wide open, although I do know someone who did . . . a fraternity brother who was foolish enough to be outside on a beautiful spring day in March, trying to blow perfect smoke rings with a cigar. I didn’t see it coming, and neither did he, but the choking and gagging certainly made up for missing the actual contact. Suffice it to say that I never saw him blow smoke rings outside again!
Anyway, the migration has started, and it looks to be an early arrival for the birds. We have undated birding and migration material at our offices. Please stop in today, and pick up your free information to plan your 2020 bird-watching adventure. All of March is premium viewing time in the Hastings to Grand Island to North Platte area along the Platte River Valley. Over 80 percent of the world’s population of sandhill cranes will show up to congregate and entertain you. Don’t miss them!
Interested in being a part of York Arts Council? York used to have one, but that went by the wayside quite a while back. There will be a first meeting to discuss forming a new one on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m., in the west meeting room at Kilgore Memorial Library. This is open to painters, sculptors, writers, crafters, glass blowers, quilters, musicians, jewelry-makers, stained glass artists, etc., patrons of the arts and other interested parties who are all welcome. There will be a free presentation by Jeanne Wiemer, artist and president of the Seward Arts Council. Refreshments will be served.
For your calendars:
Feb. 29 -- Henderson Home Show - Henderson Heartland School
Feb. 29 -- Leap Into Summer - York City Auditorium 4 p.m.
March 1 -- Mother-Son Game Night Fundraiser - Holthus Field House 2 - 5 p.m.
March 1 -- York High School Choir Concert - York High School Theater
March 4-6 -- York College Celebration Singers Spring Show - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
March 9 -- York High School Band Festival & Concert - York High School Theater
March 15-16 -- York High School Alumni Basketball Tournament - York High School
March 19 -- Ides of March Dinner and Program - York College Mackey Center
March 19 -- Youth Involvement Fair - York City Auditorium 5 - 7 p.m.
March 21 -- Annual German Smorgasbord - Henderson Heartland School
March 21 -- St. Joseph’s “Wild About St. Joe’s” safari-themed dinner and auction for Pot ‘O’ Gold Fundraiser - Holthus Convention Center
March 25 -- YCDC Career Day - Holthus Convention Center
March 28 -- Craft Show - York City Auditorium
April 2 -- Flavors of York County - Holthus Convention Center
April 2-4 -- York College Songfest - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
April 3-4 -- Annual Antique Tool Auction - York City Auditorium
April 4 -- York High School Greenhouse open and FFA plant sales start - York High school
April 4 -- York Jr.-Sr. Prom - Holthus Convention Center
April 4-5 -- York College Spring Panther Days - York College Campus
