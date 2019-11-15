Holiday Festival events begin at 5 p.m., in Downtown York by the York County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 21!
5 p.m. activities include: milk and cookies with Santa, horse-drawn hayrack rides, Blue River Express kids’ train rides, toy test lab and workshop at Wagner’s/Isaiah’s Toy Box, face painting at Mr. Dukes Mercantile and Picture with a Princess at Once Upon a Dream.
Entertainment schedule is as follows:
5:15 p.m. -- Storytime at Baer’s Furniture
5:30 p.m. -- York Dance Center performance
5:55 p.m. -- Christmas caroling led by YHS Chamber Singers
6:10 p.m. -- Kirby’s School of Dance performance
6:15 p.m. -- Storytime at Baer’s Furniture
6:45 p.m. -- Jolly Ball Drop
7:15 p.m. -- $1 movie at the Sun Theatre---”The Santa Clause”
In addition to all of the Holiday Festival kick-off events being planned for York, there will be an Ugly Sweater Contest on Thursday evening, Nov. 21, in Downtown York starting at 5 p.m. It is sponsored by GFWC-York Jr. Women’s Club and the Nebraska Lottery. The contest is open to everyone and prizes will be awarded. Judging will be at the Trading Post, 626 N. Lincoln Avenue at 5 p.m., The Quilt Basket, 718 N. Lincoln Avenue at 5:15 p.m., and Kilgore Memorial Library, 520 N. Nebraska Avenue at 5:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202.
Friends of the Library will host their annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Kilgore Memorial Library from 9:30 a.m. until the soup is all sold which is usually by 1 p.m. or earlier. Flavors de jour pledged so far include some pretty tasty offerings: Hamburger Vegetable, French Onion, Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower, Minestrone, White Chicken Chili, Split Pea & Ham, Ham & Bean, Ginger Carrot Bisque, Turkey Rice, Beef Noodle, Mexican Chicken Vegetable, Beef Barley, Chicken Noodle, Big Al’s Chili, Chicken & Wild Rice, Chicken Apple Curry, Pumpkin Kale Calico Bean, Cheesy Broccoli, Chicken Enchilada, Cheesy Potato, Taco, Vegetable Beef & Barley, Smokey Cheese Harvest Chowder, Dill Pickle, Tomato Basil and Tomato Basil Tortellini. All are sold frozen in quart containers for $7 each. Supplies are limited in each flavor, so you may want to shop early for your first choices.
If you are a current Friends of the Library member (Memberships are $10/year), you may pre-order up to three quarts before the sale starts.
Others selling items are the Smokie Lassies who will have a bake sale with holiday treats, Kerri Naber with her book foldings and cuttings, Kent Bedient with his artwork, and Virginia Fay selling pies made with fruit from the Wessels Farm Memory Orchard as a fundraiser for the Farm. The library will also have a giving tree for anyone wishing to make a monetary donation for books and supplies.
Brought to my attention by Bob Graham was a mention in the last issue of Reader’s Digest (one of my Mom’s preferred reads) regarding our favorite bakery, Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook, titled, ‘Good is Baked In.’ “The challenge was delicious, but ambitious: If townspeople raised $200,000 for the community foundation, which grants money for scholarships, the arts, and struggling families, the Sehnert family would match it. Given that their bakery is the real social media in town, as locals quip, the folks of McCook went all in. The grand total raised $600,000 . . . not enough to solve all the world’s problems, as the Sehnerts say, but a great start.” What an awesome project Sehnert Family . . . you guys are the best! I will be contributing to this when I see Susan Sehnert Stuart this week.
For your calendars:
Nov. 21 -- First United Methodist Women Novemberfest Country Market and Soup & Sandwich Luncheon 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 -- Holiday Festival Kick-Off - Downtown York
Nov. 22 -- York Public Schools Recognition Event & York High School Hall of Fame - York Country Club
Nov. 22 -- Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute Artist Joseph Hall - York High School Theater 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 -- Annual Friends of the Library “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser - Kilgore Memorial Library 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., or whenever the soup is sold out!
Nov. 30 -- Henderson Heritage Park Christmas Tour of Workshops and Granaries - Henderson 4 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 -- Spirit of Christmas - Henderson Citywide 5 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5-8 -- Cocoa and Carols - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
Dec. 7 -- Christmas Craft & Vendor Show - Henderson Heartland Schools 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dec. 7-9 -- CASA for York County’s Holiday Tour of Homes - Five York Homes 1 - 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.