Thanks to everyone who submitted nominations for the 2020-2021 Yorkfest King and Queen.
We received so many outstanding nominations for both. Information has been forwarded on to the selection committee for the next round of the selection process. We are blessed to have so many deserving candidates from the York County area that we can honor for their community service and volunteerism.
Little by little, our communities are slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy. It feels so good just to hear the voices of kids laughing and splashing at the Aquatic Center, and people inside restaurants ordering their favorites and catching up on the past two to three months of their lives. It makes me hopeful that there finally is a light at the end of this virus tunnel called COVID. In the meantime, remain safe and wear your mask when shopping, getting gas and traveling to other towns and cities. Social distance at all times. Let’s end this thing once and for all.
Todd mentioned that we made a trip to the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings, which I had heard was there, but had never visited. I did know that there are annual Bigfoot Conventions held in Hastings in the spring of every year. It is the only Bigfoot Museum in the state which makes it very special, but it’s also included in the 2020 Nebraska Tourism Passport Program, which makes it even more special. Located at 1205 East 42nd Street off of Highway 281, it’s open Tuesday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Sunday 1 - 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5/person.
Harriett is the owner and operator of this fascinating establishment, and is a virtual fountain of all Bigfoot information. She is a good five inches shorter than me, with unbridled enthusiasm for sharing the historical, educational and scientific research. There’s a great story behind each and every object in her collections on display.
I have to admit that I am a “Squatcher” in that I have watched most of the “Hunting Bigfoot” shows, among others, on the History Channel, and I do believe there is something “afoot.” There’s just too many sightings and incidents to not be true. She was thrilled with my admission. Todd may have been converted.
What I was most surprised at were the number of sightings in Nebraska, all of which were marked by push pins on her Nebraska map. Many pins dotted the southeast and southcentral portions of the state.
A good friend has admitted to seeing one years ago north of York on Highway 81, but has never shared that with anyone for fear of being ridiculed. So, I am not alone in believing!
The other really strange thing that I did not remember seeing or reading about was the braiding of horse’s manes and nylon ropes. That seems to be a common occurrence around this area. They believe it to primarily be the work of female “Squatches,” and it’s usually done at night when it’s dark. Not only does Harriett have pictures but she has actual manes and ropes on display. The knots on the ropes are not any common types of knots.
Then, there’s the story about a flag that was raised in a small town in the vicinity for Memorial Day services. Later in the afternoon, a lady whose property is close to the cemetery returned home where she found a couple of her chickens mutilated. She cleaned up the mess, and was on her way to dump the remains in the creek for the raccoons, when she looked up and saw the flag was on the ground. When she walked over to pick it up, she was shocked to discover that it had been torn into horizontal strips . . . and braided! Local law enforcement and Nebraska State Patrol were both called, and had no explanation for the bizarre event.
I’m sure Harriett would love to share the story with you with more details than I can remember. There must be a lot of believers out there as evidenced by the number of visitors in the hour while we were there.
For me, it was the best $5 I’ve spent in a long time. I want to go back again, and see our new friend Harriett!
Firecracker Frenzy donations of any amount are still being accepted by the York Chamber of Commerce. Our 3rd of July Fireworks is one of the best in southcentral Nebraska, and one of the only ones still being held at this time. Come join us on July 3rd at dusk, and consider a donation for a great event!
For your calendars:
June 26 -- Outdoor Cinema “Toy Story 4” - Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m. $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount.)
June 30 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
July 2 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
July 3 -- Firecracker Frenzy - York County Fairgrounds (Grandstand closed to seating, no restrooms, no concessions.)
July 7 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
July 9 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
July 10 -- Outdoor Cinema “Happy Gilmore” - Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m. $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount.)
July 14 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
July 16 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
July 17 -- Outdoor Cinema “Secret Life of Pets 2” - Holthus Convention Center, 9 p.m. $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount.)
July 17-18 -- York Balloon Days - citywide, Sidewalk Sales, events, garage sales
