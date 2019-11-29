Calling all bread lovers . . . this will be the last call for holiday Stollen Bread and cinnamon bread from our friends at Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook.
We will be making our annual Great American Bread run on December 9 or 10, and I will need to call in our order a few days before that, so if you’re wanting to order loaves of either, or some of both, please let me know. Matt will be baking all our loaves on the morning that we drive in to the Home of the McCook Bison, so everything is as fresh as it gets. To place an order, please stop in at my office located at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue, or call me at 402-362-4575.
“The Living Nativity” Dinner Theater will be performed by the Iron Horse Station Performers at the McCool Junction Town Hall Dec. 6-8. Dinner will be served on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show performance. Sunday will feature a 2 p.m. matinee with desserts and show performance. For dinner reservations, please call 402-724-2128.
Because of Todd’s bad run of health since June, between two strokes and hospitalization last week for infection and high blood pressure, regretfully we will not be able to host our annual Christmas Eve Dinner at the York Senior Center this year. We’re sorry to disappoint anyone, but the stamina just isn’t there right now. We have had so much fun doing this for the last four years, seeing so many old friends and acquaintances join us for food and fellowship on Christmas Eve. We have been privileged to put this on for everyone, and wish to thank each and everyone one of you who donated in one way or another, be it monetarily, or with donated food and time helping prepare, serving and cleaning up. It was a good run . . . thank you for sharing the Christmas spirit with us!
The annual Friends of the Library “SOUPER Soup Sale” Fundraiser will be this Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m., until whenever the soup is sold out, which is usually close to noon, at the Kilgore Memorial Library. We will have almost 200 quarts of frozen soup available in some amazing flavors including: Hamburger Vegetable, French Onion, Cheesy Roasted Cauliflower, Ham and Bean, Smokey Cheese Harvest Chowder, Cheesy Chicken Corn Chowder, Minestrone, White Chicken Chili, Cheesy Potato, Hamburger Cabbage, Split Pea, Ginger Carrot Bisque, Chili, Chicken Noodle, Turkey Rice, Beef Noodle, Southwest Chili, Vegetable Beef, Beef Barley, Big Al’s Chili, Chicken & Wild Rice, Chicken Apple Curry, Pumpkin Kale Calico Bean, Cheesy Broccoli, Chicken Enchilada, Vegetable Beef & Barley, Tomato Basil, Tomato Basil Tortellini, Dill Pickle, Mexican Chicken, Cock-A-Leekie, Taco, Green Pork Chili and Potato. All soups are $7 each and make a wonderful gift for that special neighbor or friend, or Great Aunt Selma and Great Uncle Merle. Save a couple for yourself for when the snow flies.
Friends of the Library may reserve up to 3 quarts prior to the sale to the public. Not a member? Memberships are a bargain at $10.00 a year and may be purchased at the library front counter. All soups are in limited quantities, and are sold first come, first serve. Come early to get your favorites.
Special thanks to Warren Thomas at Grand Central for the containers and lids, and Max Lichti of Lichti TV, Furniture and Appliances for the use of his freezers.
For a unique twist on holiday tours, don’t forget the Henderson Heritage Park’s Christmas Tour of Workshops and Graneries Citywide in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4-7 p.m.
For your calendars:
Nov. 30 -- Annual Friends of the Library “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser - Kilgore Memorial Library
9 a.m. - 1 p.m., or until whenever the soup is sold out!
Nov. 30 -- SHOP SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY - Downtown York and including the York Interchange
Nov. 30 -- Henderson Heritage Park Christmas Tour of Workshops and Graneries - Henderson 4 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 0 Spirit of Christmas - Henderson Citywide 5 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 -- Annual Sunrise Sertoma Soup Feed - York City Auditorium 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5 - 8 p.m.
Dec. 5-8 -- Cocoa & Carols - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
Dec. 6-8 -- “The Living Nativity” McCool Junction Town Hall 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday
Dec. 7 -- Christmas Craft & Vendor Show - Henderson Heartland Schools 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Dec. 7-8 -- CASA for York County’s Holiday Tour of Homes - Five York Homes 1 - 5 p.m. both days
Dec. 10-15 -- “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” - Yorkshire Playhouse
Dec. 25 -- 11th Annual Christmas Day Dinner - Faith Lutheran Church 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free-will offering
A HAPPY AND BLESSED THANKSGIVING TO YOU AND YOURS!
