It seems strange not to be starting a new column off without first putting a calendar of events together for the current and following months of activities and events.
For the first time since I’ve been writing this, there will simply be no calendar as none of us are exactly sure how far into the future cancellations and postponements will go. At this time, we aren’t even sure of scheduled events in June or July. We sure hope so, but for now it’s a brand new normal out there, like it or not.
As so many have said, and the ads on TV remind us, we are in this together, whether it’s picking up groceries or prescriptions for an elderly friend, sharing a roll of toilet paper with a neighbor, continuing doing business with our retail businesses, especially those that are staying open or that have online ordering, or patronizing local eating establishments offering take-out and drive-through service. Let’s be good Nebraskans because “We all stick together in all kinds of weather!”
I’m thinking it might be time to do a little Nebraska trivia, with prizes for the FIRST five lucky people to answer the following 10 questions correctly. Winners will receive one of our new York coffee mugs from the York County Visitors Bureau. They are a matte black finish on the outside with your choice of red, blue, yellow or lime green on the inside.
You may email me at yorkcountyvisitors@gmail.com, or call me at 402-362-4575 with your answers. The first five with all 10 correct answers will win their choice of one of the mugs.
(1) Blue Boy, a world champion hog that went on to Hollywood, and appeared in the original “State Fair” movie, came from what Nebraska town?
(2) What Norfolk native provided the voice for Tony the Tiger with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and the Grinch for the song, “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” from the original show of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas?”
(3) Buffalo Bill Cody and his Wild West Show stopped in York at least once. Rumor has it that they buried ______ somewhere west of town?
(4) What torch singer of the 1920s and 1930s, who helped popularize the songs, “Shine on Harvest Moon” and “Ten Cents a Dance,” was raised in David City?
(5) Who was the only woman hanged in Nebraska?
(6) What building material is yielded by the Arikaree and Ogallala rocks?
(7) In Waterloo, Nebraska, barbers are forbidden from eating ______ between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.?
(8) The Liars Hall of Fame is located in what Nebraska community?
(9) What Nebraska community has been the subject of more books than any other town in literature?
(10) The nation’s first Native American female doctor lived in Nebraska. What is her name?
I await your correct answers. Correct answers and winners will be announced in this column two weeks from now!
The first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus was confirmed in York County on Monday. Starting Tuesday of this week, our offices have new practices in place. For your safety, and the safety of our team members, we are working, but have locked our doors. If you have an appointment, please ring the doorbell, and one of us will come up. If you would like to make an appointment for York County Development Corporation, call 402-362-3333; York County Visitors Bureau, call 402-362-4575; York Chamber of Commerce, call 402-363-5531; and York Community Foundation, call 402-362-5531.
Remember Laura McDougall’s guidelines from Four-Corners Health Department: social distancing of at least six feet apart, wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds (which is the ABC song sung twice, although I prefer the Ricky Ticky Timbo tune, of which I seem to be the only person in the world that ever heard of it), sanitize often, cover coughs and sneezes and STAY HOME if you are sick, or have no reason to be out!!!
Please stay safe and stay healthy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.