My most fascinating (and, for me, distressing) nugget of knowledge comes this week from the USDA with the news that America is sitting on 40 million pounds of uneaten bacon . . . the highest amount in 48 years!
How can this be?
How could this happen?
Do they not know me?
Does not anyone of those USDA folks know that all they need to do is call me . . . I’ll be there.
I will help them lower the amount that is waiting to be savored and enjoyed by a bacon lover. I would even make another batch of Chocolate Bacon Bark for the Tinsel and Tails Fundraiser at Adopt-A-Pet this Saturday. Heck, I might even make three batches since it’s almost the holiday season.
Seriously . . . call me and I’ll bring the U-Haul. I will do my duty as a proud American and buy me some bacon!
The 2019 Nebraska Travel Conference in North Platte last week was a very well-put-together event, with some great speakers and sessions. I received some really good information from the session on lodging tax with Karen Barrett from the Nebraska Department of Revenue, and a session on quirky, fun events for communities of all sizes . . . events that drive out-of-towners into your community, enjoy their time there, spend money and become repeat attendees.
It was also an opportune time for networking with sponsors, seeing what is new in the industry, all the changes in social media and catching up with colleagues and counterparts. And . . . the food was pretty good too!
Thanks to Lisa Burke and her staff at the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau for putting on another great Travel Conference, and thank you to the Nebraska Tourism Staff for coordinating the event. We are considering looking into the possibility of hosting this statewide event in 2023, and possibly partnering with Seward County to make that happen, IF a lot of things fall into place between now and then.
Friends of the Library’s annual “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser is now less than a month away, and we are looking for pledges of your favorite or best soups. The sale will be on Nov. 30 at the Kilgore Memorial Library from 9 a.m. until the soup is sold, which is usually about noon or so. Containers and labels are at my office ready to be picked up. Instructions will be given to you then. Friends of the Library members may reserve up to three quarts of soup prior to the beginning of the sale to the public. (Memberships are $10). Soups are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and I will have a list of flavors in my next column. They are great gift ideas for Christmas, especially for those hard-to-buy-for folks on your list.
The Smokie Lassies will also be there offering all kinds of special baked goods, and Kerri Naber will be set up and selling her amazing books of paper folding and cutting.
York Adopt-A-Pet is having a brand-new holiday themed fundraiser, Tinsel and Tails, on Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., at the York Adopt-A-Pet Building. Holiday baked goods (including Bacon Bark and chocolate pecan pies), Christmas décor, pet treats and toys will all be available for purchase, as well as some very special dogs and cats looking for their forever home.
Coming up next weekend, is the always popular Business After Hours Salute to Educators at Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m., and the Crossroads Junk and Vintage Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 9 starting at 8:30 a.m.
Time is getting closer for the Great American Stollen Bread Run to Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook the first week in December. Please let me know if you want to order loaves of stollen or cinnamon bread. Pre-payment is appreciated.
For your calendars:
Nov. 2 --Tinsel and Tails Fundraiser - York Adopt-A-Pet Facility 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Nov. 8 . . . Business After Hours Salute to Educators - Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5 - 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market - Holthus Convention Center 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Nov. 10 . . . Harvest Moon Fundraiser - Holthus Convention Center 5:30 p.m. Doors open
Nov. 10 . . . LWML Soup Supper & Cookie Jar - Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran Church 5 - 7 p.m.
Nov. 11 . . . York American Legion Bolton Post 19 Veteran’s Day Slum Feed - York National Guard Armory 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 -- First United Methodist Women Novemberfest Country Market & Soup and Sandwich Luncheon 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 -- Holiday Festival Kick-Off - Downtown York
Nov. 22 -- York Public Schools Recognition Event & York High School Hall of Fame - York Country Club
Nov. 22 -- Elvis Rock ‘N’ Remember Tribute Artist Joseph Hall - York High School Auditorium 7:30 pm
Nov. 30 -- Annual Friends of the Library “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser - Kilgore Memorial Library 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., or whenever the soup is sold out
Nov. 30 -- Henderson Heritage Park Christmas Tour of Workshops and Graneries - Henderson 4 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 -- Spirit of Christmas - Henderson Citywide 5 - 7 p.m.
Dec. 5-8 -- Cocoa and Carols - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
Dec. 7 -- Christmas Craft & Vendor Show - Henderson Heartland Schools 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
