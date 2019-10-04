It’s been awhile since we’ve tested what Roger Welsch refers to as “Nebraskatude Index Test.”
We are calling this: Name the Nebraska Towns. The quiz requires that you score 75 percent (15 of 20) to call yourself a full-blooded Nebraskan. Any less than that, and you’ll be chided: 10-14 correct answers reveals you’re a full-blooded Nebraskan who might not really care; five to nine most likely means that you were born somewhere else and live in Nebraska; fewer than that, and you’ve obviously never heard of Nebraska!
Some advice: knowledge of Nebraska helps, as does a love of puns. Answers are at the end of the column. Pencils ready? NO PEEKING!
(1) Speedy little town
(2) Embarrassed strato-cumulus
(3) Flowering area
(4) Type of hound
(5) Shaquille
(6) 1492 sailor
(7) In the middle of pottery material
(8) A common question
(9) Damaged Indian weapon
(10) No frills look
(11) Brand of overalls
(12) A union between nations
(13) Legal interment
(14) Red hair
(15) Place to pray
(16) The best athlete
(17) Horse feed with mad bees
(18) Fourth or fifth grade non-commissioned officer
(19) Unpleasant or disgusting
(20) Calling for mother while laughing
Last call for tickets for “Always a Bridesmaid” being staged at the Yorkshire Playhouse this weekend. The show revolves around the very different lives of four female friends who make a promise to each other at their senior prom to be in each other’s wedding . . . no matter what. This lighthearted comedy, directed by Danielle Berry-Massey, races you through many of life’s stages, provoking an abundance of our hidden and not-so-hidden emotions.
Friday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening for seating at 7 p.m. Sunday features a 2 p.m. matinee, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. To reserve your tickets, go to https://www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/events-master/bridesmaid. This show is recommended for preteens and older.
I should also put a plug in for Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER Soup Sale” coming up in a couple short months at Kilgore Memorial Library. We are looking for all those great soup-makers in the community, and beyond, who would be willing to make a couple of quarts or more of their best soup flavors to donate to this annual fundraiser. We will provide all of the containers, lids and labels. All soups will need to be frozen if possible, but we will make arrangements if that isn’t an option for you. Please call me at 402-362-4575, or email me at yorkcountyvisitors@gmail.com if you can help us out. All proceeds will go to the Kilgore Memorial Library for equipment, programs, speakers, children’s supplies, training, and, of course books that are not included in the current budget.
And remember . . . if you are a current Friends of the Library Member (a bargain at $10/year), you are eligible for reserving up to three quarts of soups before the sale starts at 10 a.m., on Nov. 30 at the library!
Congratulations to the Clayton Museum of Ancient History for being a big part of the 2019 Nebraska Passport Program. They were in the top 10 attractions for digital stamps in the month of August with 324 stamps. They also hit an attendance record in June with 1,103 visitors. Well done!
Check the calendar below for a multitude of fall festivals and celebrations, holiday shows and events taking place in the next couple of months. Don’t miss out!
Answers: 1. Rushville; 2. Red Cloud; 3. Bloomfield; 4. Bassett; 5. O’Neill; 6. Columbus; 7. Clay Center; 8. Wynot; 9. Broken Bow; 10. Plainview; 11. Oshkosh; 12. Alliance; 13. Fairbury; 14. Auburn; 15. Chappell; 16. Champion; 17. Hastings; 18. Sargent; 19. Gross; 20. Omaha.
How many full-blooded Nebraskans do we have?
For your calendars:
October 6-8 . . . “Always a Bridesmaid”~Yorkshire Playhouse
October 6 . . . York Area Ag Hall of Fame~Wessels Living History Farm 1:30 pm
October 5 . . . Annual Craft & Vendor Show~York City Auditorium
October 12 . . . Harvest Festival~Wessels Living History Farm
October 13 . . . Annual Waco Fall Festival~Double Nickel Campground 1:00-3:00 pm
October 17 . . . Heart of the Matter~Holthus Convention Center 5:15 pm
October 17-20 . . . York College Fall Theatre Production of “Rumors”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
October 18-19 . . . Alumni Weekend~Henderson
October 19 . . . 8th Annual Wacky Walk and 5K Run for Autism~York Family Aquatic Center 8:30-10:30 am
October 20 . . . 15th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-5:00 pm
October 26 . . . Dave Demuth Memorial Cornhusker State Highland Classic~Cornerstone Ag Event Center 8:00 am-?
October 27 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
November 2 . . . Tinsel & Tails~York-Adopt-A-Pet 8:00 am-1:00 pm
November 8 . . . Business After Hours Salute to Educators~Chances ’R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden
November 9 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market~Holthus Convention Center 8:30 am
November 21 . . . Holiday Festival Kick-Off~Downtown York
November 22 . . . York Public Schools Recognition Event & York High School Hall of Fame~York Country Club
November 23 . . . Annual Friends of the Library “Souper” Soup Sale Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 10:00 am-2:00 pm
November 30 . . . Christmas Shop Tour~Henderson Heritage Park & Citywide 4:00-7:00 pm
December 3 . . . Spirit of Christmas~Henderson Citywide 5:00-7:30 pm
December 7 . . . Christmas Craft & Vendor Show~Henderson Heartland Schools 9:00 am-2:00 pm
