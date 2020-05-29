Despite wearing my mask whenever I step out of the house to get gas or pick up a few groceries, I really look forward to the times I can get out in the warm sunshine and work in any of my three garden spots.
Crops are coming along nicely with all of the added moisture, but they need to see the sun to get growing. Everything is hoed, weeded and mulched. Now for some warmer temps.
I was mulching Saturday afternoon when one of the other neighboring, fellow plot-owners stopped to visit. In the middle of our conversation, I happened to glance down and dropped my jaw. Not to what he was saying, but because all of the cabbage plants I have been nursing along were not cabbages at all, but broccoli plants. There had been something odd about those leaves, and it had been nagging at me for at least two to three weeks. All these years I have planted both, but didn’t think twice about the container that was mis-marked. I uttered a sound much like Gloria Stuart did at the end of “Titanic” when she tossed the Heart of the Ocean over the railing, and then she died in her sleep, which I, thankfully, did not do. I think Dave, who was talking to me, was absolutely positive that I agreed with the point he was making. I’m sure that I swore something under my breath, but I must have used my quiet voice, or somehow artfully worked it into the conversation, so that he didn’t even notice.
Thank goodness, I planted some cabbage seed which I will separate and transplant. It also means the cabbage thieves will have to wait a little longer to plunder my plots!
I mentioned in my last column that York County is excited to have two stops on the Nebraska Passport Program. I was wrong, and I apologize. It appears that not only do we have two stops, but we have a third excellent stop right here in York County. Harmony Nursery & Daylily Farm is the third location included in the Program. When we were there a week ago, I was writing a check out at the front counter and glanced over to see 2020 Passport Program booklets just waiting for a good home! Needless to say, I am excited to have them as part of the Program. Those locals who take part in the Program, have the opportunity to pick up three punches or stamps without having to drive out of the county to get them. Chances ‘R’ and Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park are the other two stops. What a great deal for York County to have such exceptional locations participating. Congratulations!
The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is still looking for and accepting nominations from ANY community in York County for individuals who have served their group, organization and community with distinction. This is a special year as we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of both York and York County. Criteria for nominations include:
•Be a resident of York County for at least five years
•Be at least 45 years old
•Have a proven record of volunteerism and/or work performance
•Be available for the Yorkfest coronation/weekend (Friday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 13)
Nomination forms are available at the York Chamber of Commerce and the York County Visitors Bureau, which MUST be returned by, and/or postmarked with a date no later than June 15 to our offices. Should you want a form emailed out to you, please let me know. My email is yorkcountyvisitors@gmail.com
The Visitors Bureau has put together a new coupon booklet to be distributed to visitors coming in to the area. It features 12 area businesses with discounts or in-house specials. We worked on these and had them printed before all of the craziness hit with the COVID-19 mandates. We still have visitors coming in, and more so as restrictions are lifted . . . so if you are in charge of planning an event for later on down the road, when venues and meeting places are open, please let me know if you need some. I would happy to share!
The Pony Express Writers braved a very soggy and cool day last Friday when they rode into Wessels Living History Farm for a lunch break. Although the weather took out a few of the motorcycle riding Writers, it sure didn’t dampen their spirits. The lunch break was a welcome, but short stop before picking up at least a dozen hand-written messages to be delivered to Governor Ricketts regarding Children’s Mental Health Awareness. We are so glad to have had the opportunity to host you.
Firecracker Frenzy is still on schedule for July 3rd at the Fairgrounds. This is about the first event that we’ve been able to list as taking place since the end of February, and I’m so glad to be able mention it. There will be NO seating allowed in the grandstand, but parking will be allowed on the fairgrounds as in the past. People will need to stay in or on their cars. There will be NO concessions and restrooms will NOT be open. In case of COVID-19 or weather issues, Frenzy will be held in 2021.
If you are so inclined to donate any amount of funds to help pay for the Frenzy, the Chamber is gladly accepting donations for this year’s event.
Now that the snow is out of the picture, Cletus, the cat, has discovered a whole new world out in the back yard. There are rabbits and squirrels that fascinate him and birds that are just close enough to scold and torment him. I love it when a bug or moth pops in his face and he jumps straight up. Fortunately, he hasn’t discovered that he really could climb a tree . . . yet. Besides, both dogs herd him back to the patio if he gets too far away, and under their terms, not his!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.