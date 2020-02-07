It’s hard to believe, but this is the 400th edition of “What About Bob?”
We’ve covered A LOT of territory and subjects since this all started. Thanks for taking the time to read it.
“Sip, Savor and Support” is this year’s theme for the sixth annual Friends of the Library’s York Uncorked Fundraiser at the Kilgore Memorial Library. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 8, and make it a Valentine’s date! Thanks to Tom Mason of Kirk’s Korner, several vendors will be offering an outstanding selection of wines, craft brews and fine liquors for you to sample and enjoy. Almost as good as the beverage choices will be the amazing assortment of homemade savory and sweet appetizers provided by the Friends of the Library members. I have narrowed down the list of possibilities for my contributions . . . we’ll see!
York Uncorked kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. Advance tickets are $25, which are available at the Library, York Chamber of Commerce and Kirk’s Korner. Tickets are $30 at the door. Attendees will also receive a souvenir wine glass with admission. You must be 21 to attend.
The doors at the Holthus Convention Center will open on Friday, Feb. 14, from 2-7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for the annual York Home Show. 75-plus vendors will be on hand to gladly show you all that’s new for your yard, home and garden. In a few short weeks, spring will be here -- you’ll want to be prepared and ready to go outside once Mother Nature gives her blessing to start. Admission is free, as is the great popcorn, which I will be helping to make. Stop out and get some ideas . . . and popcorn!
More home, yard and garden ideas will be available at the Henderson Home Show Feb. 29 at the Heartland School. Don’t miss this opportunity to look around for the upcoming spring and summer months.
The Yorkshire Playhouse production of the murder mystery/comedy “Clue: On Stage” opens this week. Show dates are Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 14-16. It is directed by Karla Ott, so you know it’s going to be another great show. So, gather your family for a “Board Game” night you’ll never forget! For ticket information please email yorktheater@gmail.com or call 402-362-7060.
On Feb. 19, York Adopt-A-Pet will be presenting their annual FREE fishing seminar fundraiser at the Cornerstone Ag Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., to serve pulled pork sandwiches, chips, cookies and drinks . . . all of that for a freewill donation. Program follows at 7 p.m., featuring Nebraska Kayak Fishing Guide, Outfitter and Bass Pro Team Member Marty Hughes, and Ear Falls, Ontario Outfitter, Guide and Bush Pilot Eddie Showalter, plus several successful area fishermen reveal their secrets. Raffle tickets are available at York Adopt-A-Pet, Bob Roth, York Chamber of Commerce and York Printing Company to win a fly-in fishing trip for two sponsored by Showalters Outposts, departing from Ear Falls, Ontario OR $1,000 CASH! Need not be present to win. All proceeds will benefit York Adopt-A-Pet.
Last weekend we said our good-byes to a very dear friend, Sue Roush. So many wonderful and touching things have been said about her, and, not surprisingly, they are all true. She was so many things to so many people . . . caring, loving, inclusive, loyal, outspoken, brave, smart, selfless, fiercely independent, and, oh my, so very talented. She was Sheila to my Norman in the original Yorkshire Playhouse production of “The Boys Next Door” where we played challenged adults who just happened to fall in love. It is still my favorite play, and she was always Sheila, and I was always Norman whenever we saw each other. We always knew some of our lines even after 20-some years have elapsed. I’m sure many people just rolled their eyes when we started up again. She always wanted my keys, which were Norman’s prized possessions, other than his doughnuts, and she finally got them. A line I often repeated throughout the show was, “She nice. I like her.” I did then, and I sure do now, and always will. You have received a standing ovation for a life, albeit sadly too short, well-lived. RIP peace Sheila.
Birthday greetings go out this week to our good friend Ruth Robson who turns 92 years young! Happy, Happy Birthday young lady!
For your calendars:
Feb. 7-9 --“Clue: On Stage” - Yorkshire Playhouse
Feb. 8 -- Annual York Uncorked Fundraiser - Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30 - 8 p.m.
Feb. 11 -- York Chamber “Let’s Connect” Luncheon - Holthus Convention Center
Feb. 14-15 -- York Home & Garden Show - Holthus Convention Center
Feb. 14-16 -- “Clue: On Stage” - Yorkshire Playhouse
Feb. 15 -- York College Storytelling Festival - Kilgore Memorial Library 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Feb. 19 -- York Adopt-A-Pet FREE Fishing Seminar Fundraiser - Cornerstone Ag Event Center 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 29 -- Henderson Home Show - Heartland School
March 1 -- Mother-Son Game Night Fundraiser - Holthus Field House 2 – 5 p.m.
March 1 -- York High School Choir Concert - York High School Theater
March 4-6 -- York College Celebration Singers Spring Show - York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
March 9 -- York High School Band Festival & Concert - York High School Theater
March 15-16 -- York High School Alumni Basketball Tournament - York High School
March 19 -- Ides of March Dinner and Program - York College Mackey Center
March 21 -- Annual German Smorgasbord - Henderson Heartland School
March 21 -- St. Joseph’s “Wild About St. Joe’s” safari-themed dinner and auction for Pot ‘O’ Gold Fundraiser - Holthus Convention Center
