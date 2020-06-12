One final, gentle reminder that nominations for the 2020-2021 Yorkfest King and Queen MUST be returned to the offices of the York Chamber of Commerce, or the York County Visitors Bureau by, and/or postmarked with a date NO later than June 15.
Nominations are open from ANY community in York County for any individuals who have served their communities, groups and organization with distinction through volunteering and giving back to their communities. This is a special year as we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of both York and York County. Criteria for nominations include:
•Be a resident of York County for at least 5 years
•Be at least 45 years old
•Have a proven record of volunteerism and/or work performance
•Be available for the Yorkfest coronation/weekend (Friday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 13)
It’s so good to hear that restrictions are being lifted, and that parks, the swimming pool, bars and eating establishments are gradually going through the processes allowing them to open their doors. I know we ventured out to play pitch on Friday night two weeks ago as we were under the 6-person capacity at one of our round tables. We all ate, had a refreshing cold beverage and played a couple hands of our favorite card game, which made it a great first trip out. Unfortunately, the card gods were not shining down upon me or my partner. My cards were bad, stinky, horrible and unbelievably worthless. My partner’s hands were just the same. The next deck of cards needs to be better!
People are anxious to finally be able to get out of their homes to travel when the times are right and mandates are safe. From the sounds of it, many people are seeking to explore their own backyards, or at least backyards that are a half-day or full day’s drive away, which bodes well for Nebraska. The Nebraska Passport Program is perfect for these kinds of trips, and we have them at out office for the price of stopping in to pick one up.
The main thing we want to promote and emphasize is that we want people to know that York County is open for business!
I would like to welcome Chrystal Houston as the newest member of the YCVB Board of Directors. She has an extensive background in marketing and promotion, customer service and HR work. She is a graduate of York College, married to Mark and has two talented daughters. She will be a great addition!
As a new person comes on board, that means someone is going off. Paula Christensen has faithfully served on my board for eight years, and has decided to lighten up her commitments. She and I both started in tourism when we were both wild college students and worked for state tourism in what was then called the Nebraska Vacation Guide Program during the summers. It was a pilot program that other states sought input on, so that they could implement their own versions of it. In fact, Paula was hired by Todd Kirshenbaum to work for him during his tenure at the Nebraska Tourism Office. If I remember right, one of Paula’s favorite things was leading sing-alongs on the Belle of Brownville steamship heading up-river . . . and all the way back!
We had a lot of fun working with Paula over the years, especially with Summer Olympics and helping staff our booth at the Nebraska State Fair. We will miss not seeing your smiling face on the third Wednesday of the month at 7 a.m.!
Armed with Lime-Away, Comet cleanser, a couple of brushes, a broom and a big jug of good York water, Todd and sister Susan made our annual Memorial Day (Or Decoration Day, as Mom would call it.) trek to McCook to give the markers of our parents and little sister, Nancy, a good scrubbing. The stones looked so much better, and we felt better for doing it. We placed an arrangement, and said our goodbyes. Of course, we had rolls and coffee at Sehnert’s, had a quick visit with Matt Sehnert and picked up our order of cinnamon bread. We did a little shopping at Knowlen & Yates, our favorite kitchen supply store, drove around town, ordered pizza burgers and fries (ALWAYS the same order every time we stop.) at Mac’s Drive-Inn. We had called in an order for two pizzas from Rocket-Inn Pizza in Indianola, and picked them up as we headed back to York.
If you sense a theme here, you’re right. We are foodies, and we know some of the best places to grab a bite to eat . . . and proud of it!
The gardens are growing . . . and cabbages are in, at a location to remain unnamed. They will be late this year, but at least they are in the ground. I wish they were as healthy as the broccoli plants!
As restrictions are loosening and being revised, I will hopefully have the opportunity to begin adding a somewhat fuller calendar of events staring very soon. However, I’m excited to announce the first four listed below!
June 16 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
June 18 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
June 19 -- Outdoor Cinema “Tommy Boy” - Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m. $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount)
June 23 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
June 25 -- York Farmers Market - Kilgore Memorial Library 5 - 7 p.m.
June 26 -- Outdoor Cinema “Toy Story 4” -Holthus Convention Center 9 p.m. $5/vehicle (Cash only, exact amount)
June 30 -- Henderson Farmer’s Market - Henderson City Park 5 - 7 p.m.
July 3 -- Firecracker Frenzy - York County Fairgrounds (Grandstand closed to seating, no restrooms, no concessions)
July 17 -- Annual Chamber Ambassador’s Golf Tournament - York Country Club Shotgun start
