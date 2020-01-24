The 2020 York Ag Expo was another successful Chamber event with crowds about 20 shy of hitting the 1,100 attendance count.
The seminars and certification presentations were all well-attended, and some mighty tasty food from Kerry’s in McCool, sponsored by Cornerstone Bank, brought many area ag producers in to the Holthus Convention Center. Thanks to Madonna and all the Chamber staff for a great event.
Despite the nasty bit of weather Mother Nature tossed at us last weekend, the Mid-State Meltdown Basketball Tournament played on in York. This tournament brought in 162 teams which is equivalent to an estimated 1,300-1,600 players. Add in all of the moms and dads, grandparents, siblings and assorted relatives and friends, and you have another event over a weekend in York that translates into A LOT of burgers and fries and sodas at our local eateries. A big thanks to Phil and Danyel Seevers for all of their efforts in bringing this tournament to York over the past 11 years.
Another thing taking place last Monday for the 11th year was the MLK Day where York Public Schools organize and host the opportunity for educators from across the state to learn, and be inspired, and educate themselves. Over 500 educators took advantage of this amazing opportunity, with other teachers, administrators, technology experts, business leaders, non-profits and government organizations all offering up their expertise in presentations during the day. Well done, planning committee and all of your volunteers!
York Chamber Awards Banquet was held Tuesday evening at the Holthus Convention Center, and annual awards were handed out to some very deserving individuals and businesses. They include:
• Hometown Hero Award . . . Jeremy “Pete” Peterson, Penner’s Tire and Auto, Inc.
• Chamber Service award . . . City of York Public Works
• Community Service Award . . . Wild Hawgs Riders
• Outstanding Small Business Award . . . Wy-Ad
•Woman-Owned Business Award . . . Gina Schoch, Crossroads Awards and Gifts
• Focus on York Award . . . Nebraska State Special Olympics Flag Football Championship event
• Hub Foster Lifetime Achievement Award . . . Dick Foster
• Distinguished Ambassador Award . . . Joyce Otoupal
• Dr. Mark Moore Entrepreneurial Spirit Award . . . Blake Burgess, Ace Hardware
• Business Legend Award . . . Clarke Woodruff and Family, Ameriprise Financial Services
Congratulations to each and every one of you. All of you have certainly earned these 2020 awards.
The theme this year is “Sip, Savor and Support,” so mark your calendars for Saturday, Feb. 8 for the sixth annual Friends of the Library York Uncorked Fundraiser at the Kilgore Memorial Library. Thanks to Tom Mason of Kirk’s Korner, we will once again be offering an outstanding selection of wines, craft brews and fine liquors for you to sample from several vendors. Almost as good as the beverage choices will be an amazing assortment of homemade savory and sweet appetizers provided by Friends of the Library members. I haven’t made my mind up yet on what my contributions might be food-wise, but I’m always good with something using chocolate and/or bacon as an ingredient!
York Uncorked kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., at the Kilgore Memorial Library. Advance tickets are available for $25 at the library, Kirk’s Corner and the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $30 at the door. You will also receive a souvenir wine glass with admission. You must be 21 to attend.
For your calendars:
January 24 . . . York County Awards Banquet~Cornerstone Ag Events Center 6:00 pm
January 26 . . . Annual Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center
January 28 . . .York-Hamilton County Cattleman’s Banquet~Holthus Convention Center
January 30 . . . York College Clayton Museum of Ancient History” new exhibit, “The Story of the Bible: Word of God, Hand of Man”~ Miller Room, York College Mackey Center 6:30-8:00 pm Free event
February 6 . . . York County Spelling Bee~York College
February 8 . . . York Uncorked~Kilgore Memorial Library
February 11 . . . York Chamber “Let’s Connect” Luncheon~Holthus Convention Center
February 14-15 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center
February 19 . . . York Adopt-A-Pet FREE Fishing Seminar Fundraiser~Cornerstone Ag Events Center 5:30 pm
February 29 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland School
March 1 . . . Mother-Son Game Night Fundraiser~Holthus Field House 2:00-5:00 pm
March 1 . . . York High School Choir Concert~York High School Theater
March 4-6 . . . York College Celebration Singers Spring Show~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
March 9 . . . York High School Band Festival & Concert~York High School Theater
March 15-16 . . . York High School Alumni Basketball Tournament~York High School
March 19 . . . Ides of March Dinner and Lecture~York College Mackey Center
March 21 . . . Annual German Smorgasbord~Henderson Heartland School
March 21 . . . St. Joseph’s “Wild About St. Joe’s” safari-themed dinner and auction for Pot ‘O’ Gold Fundraiser~Holthus Convention Center
