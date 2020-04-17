Easter Sunday has always meant church services and beautiful choir selections specifically chosen for the celebrated holiday.
This was almost always followed by a wonderful feast of food prepared by at least 2-3 of us, gathered around the table, toasting our wine to what we were most thankful for.
This year Easter Sunday was a bit different. Because of a simple, but yet complex virus, the feast was down to three of us (socially distanced), and was picked up from one of our local eateries. The food was wonderful, and it was so nice not to have to prepare everything. We did count our blessings for what we are so very thankful for, and raised our glasses. We even wished Sister Susan a “Happy Birthday” because she shared Easter with her birthday, and she got a cake with no candles because there was not enough room for all of them.
It wasn’t just the virus that made things different, but we were also missing husband and brother-in-law Tom this year. You see, Tom took a tumble down the basement steps and suffered a head injury. Sister Susan tried to stop his fall from behind and broke her left wrist as they landed on the basement floor. It was certainly not what they had in mind two weeks ago. Tom has received great care and has made so much progress in the days since. Right now, he is in Midwest Covenant Home recuperating, and is in some very awesome hands, and he knows that he will stay there for the time it takes to heal up. To have him make such remarkable progress in such a short time is pretty much an Easter miracle, and that, friends, is what we were all thankful for at our Easter Sunday. Oh . . . and the birthday cake!
I still do NOT have any winners with my Nebraska trivia contest from last week, so I am going issue a challenge and run it again. I was surprised that I haven’t heard from Nancy Knapp or Sue Curran or Marge Bredow by now. These 10 questions are not that hard.
In fact, I am now going to sweeten the pot, so to speak, and offer ONE free roll of toilet paper along with your choice of one of our new, York coffee mugs! There is nothing more precious in this country right now than toilet paper, so here’s your chance to clean up!
The first five lucky people to answer the following 10 questions correctly will win a brand new, York coffee mugs AND a squeezably soft roll of toilet paper to proudly display on your commode. Please e-mail me at yorkcountyvisitors@gmail.com or call me at 402-362-4575 with your answers. Please let a message if you get my answering machine.
(1) Blue Boy, a world-champion hog that went on to Hollywood, and appeared on the original “State Fair” movie, came from what Nebraska town?
(2) What Norfolk native provided the voice for both Tony the Tiger with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and the Grinch for the song, “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” from the original show of “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas?”
(3) Buffalo Bill Cody and his Wild West Show stopped in York at least once. Rumor has it that they buried __________ somewhere west of town?
(4) What torch singer of the 1920’s and 1930’s, who helped popularize the songs, “Shine on Harvest Moon” and “Ten Cents a Dance,” was raised in David City?
(5) Who was the only woman hanged in Nebraska?
(6) What building material is yielded by the Arikaree and Ogallala rocks?
(7) In Waterloo, Nebraska barbers are forbidden from eating _________ between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm?
(8) The Liars Hall of Fame is located in what Nebraska community?
(9) What Nebraska community has been the subject of more books than any other town in literature?
(10) The nation’s first Native-American female doctor lived in Nebraska. What was her name?
Don’t flush your chances down the drain! Get busy, research, remember your Nebraska history classes. Coffee and a roll may depend on it!
Patronize your local businesses with pick-up or carry-out orders, call-in orders or online orders. Believe me the appreciate it. Many will deliver to your door. Social distance, even at home. Wash your hands. Sanitize. Ladies . . . please stay home unless you absolutely have to get hair dye!
PLEASE STAY SAFE!!!
