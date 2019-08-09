For the fifth time in as many years, the miserable garden thieves are back.
Every summer for the past five years after careful planting, watering, mulching, fertilizing and weeding, lazy outsiders wanting to skip the hard work of nurturing a garden, decide that it’s so much easier to help themselves to someone else’s crops. Cabbage and onions seem to be the objects of their plundering desires.
I have had plots in a couple of different locations, thinking that surely I would find a safe haven for my crops, but thieves have followed me from location to location. Sometimes it’s just onions, sometimes onions and peppers. Other time it’s onions and cabbage, and this year it was just cabbage. Eight nice big heads were waiting for me to harvest them for homemade runzas and vegetable soup base, but I was left with one and a half heads.
Whoever it was, had to have known that the cabbages were there as the grass on the garden edges had grown tall enough to cover them up and hide their location. They were also too big to just cut the heads off and walk home with a couple. They drove in, parked, sliced my cabbage heads off and poached them, cutting the outside leaves off right by the corner of my plot.
It’s interesting that some people truly believe that a community garden plot means it’s a community plot for anyone who wants to help themselves. They want to skip the work and just enjoy the rewards. I especially believe that someone who steals from a church’s community garden will face the wrath of the Almighty at some point in time.
Maybe I should take it as a compliment the larcenous robbers seem to prefer my produce over any other gardeners. I thought about that . . . but only for a couple of seconds. What I really thought was that I hope your slaw is slimy, your sauerkraut is bitter and sour, and that I find out who your miserable @#*&%*# are!
Yorkfest 2019 is less than a month away, and celebrating 40 years on Sept. 5-8. Back to the Future is this year’s theme and family activities include:
Thursday: Royalty Hall of Fame, farmers market, bounce houses, free hot dogs and root beer floats, coronation and cake reception, hospital bed races, and a presentation by author, Nelsen.
Friday: Royalty brunch, shop and soup chili cook-off, free funnel cake truck, Neon at Nite Run, Blue Collar Comedy Show/Jeremy Danley.
Saturday: Fireman’s pancake feed, second anniversary doughnut giveaway/Triple Crown, car show, street fair and food trucks, Bloody Mary bar, grand parade, sloppy joe feeds, Husker football game watch party, Home Run Derby, skate contest, Bike at Night, Scott Carrel piano recital, Stephen Paul concert.
Sunday: Knights of Columbus breakfast, co-ed sand volleyball tournament, Yorkfest golf tournament, community song service.
For more detailed information on times and locations, please check with the Chamber website at www.yorkchamber.org.See you all there!
The Nebraska State Fair is only two weeks away, and we could still use a few more volunteers to help staff our booth. Some days are already filled but there are shifts available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2-6 p.m., and 6-9 p.m. We will provide you with admittance and parking passes in return for you your help in promoting all of the great things in York County. It’s the best of everything . . . people-watching, fantastic fair food, entertainment and sights you’ll only see at a state fair! Give me a call at 402-362-4575 and sign up for a shift!
For your calendars:
Aug. 9 -- Global Leadership Summit - York College Campus
Aug. 10-11 -- 37th Annual Cornerstone Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament - Levitt Tennis Courts York High School
Aug. 15 -- York Public Schools open
Aug. 16 -- Legislative Luncheon - York Country Club 12 p.m.
Aug. 18 -- Drive-Thru Job Fair - Kilgore Memorial Library Parking Lot 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 18 -- Storytelling and Conversation: Storytelling of Local Conscientious Objectors~ - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park
Aug. 20 -- Panther Prowl - Downtown York 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Aug. 22 -- Back to School Celebration - East Hill Park 5:30 - 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 - Sept. 2 -- Nebraska State Fair - Grand Island
Sept. 5-8 -- Annual Yorkfest Celebration - Citywide
Sept. 14 -- Heritage Day - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park
Sept. 14 -- Voices of Conscience Exhibit: Final day for Viewing - Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.