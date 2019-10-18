As some of you remember, robbers of the worst kind made off with all of my flat-head Dutch cabbage earlier this summer.
I still do not know the identity of the cabbage thieves, but, by golly, they left my meager crop of pumpkins alone. I figured, just in case they felt the need to return to plunder more of my garden produce, I would thwart them by harvesting most everything a week or two early. Whether or not that did it, or they didn’t care for pumpkins, or were terrified of the likely repercussions on my end, it worked. My crop remained intact, and I had enough to share with a couple of others.
The only odd thing that I noticed is that there were at least two holes dug at least a foot deep on the south end of my plot. Last year, my potatoes were there. The only thing I can come up with is that someone remembered that potatoes were there last year, and wrongly assumed there were hills planted again this year. HA…HA… fooled you! No potatoes planted in that location this year, but I sure am enjoying the ones I already dug at the new location. Nothing better than fried home-grown potatoes!
I may have gotten a little carried away putting up vegetable soup base . . . I think 29 quarts and a couple of pints will last family and friends until next summer. Same with the peach-onion salsa and black bean and corn salsa. Dill pickles may be a close second to the same amount. Add to that, there’s the Chow-Chow relish, pears, applesauce, pasta sauce and the brand-new Bloody Mary Mix, which is pretty tasty, thank you very much!
I’m not sure, but I may have had a previous life as a poor farmer with a bunch of kids scraping by in the dirty thirties. You know, one of those families who had to count on a big garden and putting up all the produce they could to survive the winter. That being said, I buy my chickens already cleaned and cut-up, and my butter out of its own wrapper. If we get snowed in, the pantry is stocked. I just need to remember to have chips on hand for the salsa and some Tito’s for the Bloody Mary Mix!
The 15th Annual October Czechfest will take place this Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Holthus Convention Center from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. It will be a full day of fun, great food, Czech beverages and of course, polka, polka, polka music. Kolach and coffee start at 9:30 a.m., in the lobby. Doors will open at 10 a.m., for the Czechfest Event itself. There will be vendor booths selling all things Czech, accordion jam in the ballroom, authentic Czech meals served up by Brian Tomes and Hunter’s Lounge, Czech Queens introduction and talent show, Czech activities, silent auction and dancing to the Milligan Czech Brass Band. Check the website at www.nebraskaczechsofyork.org for additional information. This is an event you don’t want to miss . . . and stock up on your kolaches!
York College Theatre Department presents one of Neil Simon’s most celebrated comedies, “Rumors,” Oct. 18-20 at the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (1098 East 10th Street). Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday show is a 2 p.m. matinee. To reserve tickets, visit www.york.edu.boxoffice or call 402-363-5641.
York Adopt-A-Pet will have a brand new holiday-themed fundraiser, Tinsel & Tails on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the York Adopt-A-Pet Building. Christmas baked goods, Christmas décor, pet treats and toys will all be available for sale, as well as some very special dogs and cats that are up for adoption.
How did you do on the quiz from last week? I’m curious.
Lots and lots of great holiday events are coming up in the next few weeks. Please check the calendar below for a listing.
For your calendars:
October 18-20 . . . York College Fall Theatre Production of “Rumors”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
October 18-19 . . . Alumni Weekend~Henderson
October 19 . . . 8th Annual Wacky Walk and 5K Run for Autism~York Family Aquatic Center 8:30-10:30 am
October 20 . . . 15th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-5:00 pm
October 26 . . . Dave Demuth Memorial Cornhusker State Highland Classic~Cornerstone Ag Event Center 8:00 am-?
October 27 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
November 2 . . . Tinsel and Tails~York Adopt-A-Pet Facility 8:00 am-1:00 pm
November 8 . . . Business After Hours Salute to Educators~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm
November 9 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market~Holthus Convention Center 8:30 am
November 21 . . . Holiday Festival Kick-Off~Downtown York
November 22 . . . York Public Schools Recognition Event & York High School Hall of Fame~York Country Club
November 23 . . . Annual Friends of the Library “SOUPER” Soup Sale Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 10:00 am-2:00 pm
November 30 . . . Henderson Heritage Park’s Christmas Tour of Workshops and Granaries~Henderson 4:00-7:00 pm
December 3 . . . Spirit of Christmas~Henderson Citywide 5:00-7:30 pm
December 5-8 . . . Cocoa and Carols~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center
December 7 . . . Christmas Craft & Vendor Show~Henderson Heartland Schools 9:00 am-2:00 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.